Inbenta is a conversational AI platform that helps companies improve customer experience and reduce costs through intelligent automation.
Use Cases: Customer Service, IT Helpdesk, Marketing & Sales, HR, Digital Transformation.
Products: Chatbot, Search, Benti (case management/ticketing), Knowledge, Digital Instructor (interactive product demos).
Technology: Proprietary AI, AI Platform, Generative AI Integration.
Competitive Advantage: Inbenta's conversational AI has been trained on billions of customer interactions over a decade, across industries, making it proven to improve customer experience.
Customers & Industries: Inbenta serves over 1,000 companies globally across industries like banking, travel, government, e-commerce, technology, healthcare, insurance, utilities, and telecommunications.