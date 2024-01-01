HumanPal

HumanPal

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: humanpal.io

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من HumanPal على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

HumanPal is an easy to use AI synthetic media platform which features realistic human presenters that will speak anything you type in virtually any language with perfect lipsync. You can create professional videos in full 1080p HD quality to convey your message completely on the cloud and render multiple videos simultaneously. Use the powerful Photo to Talking Human face swap technology to create unlimited variations of videos not possible with any other app. Most users enjoy using the unlimited video renders, ultra-realistic text to speech voices, ready-made video templates, stock media library, drag and drop scene based editor, speech to text transcription, variety of animated video templates such as mockups, virtual studios, text effects, and kinetic animations. With a wide diverse list of AI Human presenters to choose from along with a template library that is constantly updated, it has never been easier and faster to create professional videos that educate and captivate audiences. Step by step video training is included along with webinar training on how to use the app and case studies of how different industries are using HumanPal.

الموقع الإلكتروني: humanpal.io

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ HumanPal. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Colossyan

Colossyan

colossyan.com

Synthesia

Synthesia

synthesia.io

HeyGen

HeyGen

heygen.com

Uberduck

Uberduck

uberduck.ai

Elai.io

Elai.io

elai.io

PlayHT

PlayHT

play.ht

Pacdora

Pacdora

pacdora.com

beepbooply

beepbooply

beepbooply.com

A1SpeechPro

A1SpeechPro

a1speechpro.com

Narakeet

Narakeet

narakeet.com

WellSaid Labs

WellSaid Labs

wellsaidlabs.com

Cockatoo

Cockatoo

cockatoo.com

استكشاف

المنتجات

تنزيل

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

إننا نستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط لتوفير مواقعنا الإلكترونية وتحسينها. يشير استخدامك لمواقعنا إلى موافقتك على ملفات تعريف الارتباط.

سياسة الخصوصية