بدائل - Herdify
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye عبارة عن منصة شاملة لتجربة العملاء. تستخدم أكثر من 60.000 شركة من جميع الأحجام BirdEye يوميًا ليتم العثور عليها عبر الإنترنت من خلال المراجعات، ويتم اختيارها من قبل العملاء من خلال تفاعلات الرسائل النصية، وتكون أفضل شركة باستخدام أدوات الاستطلاع والرؤى.
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
يعتني Tapfiliate بجميع احتياجاتك التسويقية التابعة والإحالة. قم بمزامنة Tapfiliate مع Shopify وWooCommerce وأكثر من 30 عملية تكامل أخرى.
Talkable
talkable.com
برامج تسويق إحالة رائعة ✅ للمتاجر عبر الإنترنت والشركات المحلية وخدمات b2b. برنامج ولاء العملاء لتسويق النمو. سهل التشغيل والاختبار والتحسين! مكافأة عملائك!
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
يتم بناء العلامات التجارية المزدهرة مع السفراء. برنامج إدارة سفير العلامة التجارية الكل في واحد والذي يتكامل مع Shopify وAmazon وWooCommerce.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
قم بتنمية عملك بين عشية وضحاها، كل ليلة. GrowSurf هو برنامج إحالة للشركات الناشئة في مجال التكنولوجيا. يرى عملاؤنا عائد استثمار يتراوح بين 300 إلى 1000% + نمو شهري يتراوح بين 9 إلى 40%.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
أسهل طريقة للحصول على المزيد من التقييمات وبناء سمعتك. أنشئ ضجة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وقم بتحسين مُحسنات محركات البحث (SEO) لديك واكسب المزيد من المبيعات.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
حول أكبر معجبيك إلى أفضل المسوقين لديك. تعد Rewardful طريقة بسيطة لشركات SaaS لإعداد برامج الإحالة والإحالة باستخدام Stripe & Paddle. ما عليك سوى ربط حسابك ودعنا نتتبع الإحالات والخصومات والعمولات لك!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo عبارة عن منصة تسويق للتجارة الإلكترونية تقدم الحلول الأكثر تقدمًا لمراجعات العملاء والتسويق المرئي والولاء والإحالات والتسويق عبر الرسائل النصية القصيرة. اكتشف المزيد حول كيف يمكن لعلامتك التجارية أن تقود النمو مع Yotpo هنا.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
تخيل أن عملائك يساعدونك في تحقيق مبيعات جديدة! إحالات العملاء هي المفتاح للتسويق الفيروسي والأعمال التجارية المزدهرة. مع ReferralCandy، يمكنك جلب هذه القوة المذهلة لتأثير الأقران إلى متجرك الخاص.
Smile.io
smile.io
حول عملاء المرة الأولى إلى عملاء دائمين باستخدام تطبيق الولاء الأكثر ثقة في العالم. أكثر من 125 مليون متسوق يكسبون نقاطًا من خلال Smile. أعط الناس ما يحبون.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
تتبع الشركات التابعة والإحالة لـ SaaS. قم بإطلاق برنامج الشراكة والإحالة الخاص بك في دقائق. التكامل السريع مع Stripe أو Paddle أو Recurly أو Braintree أو Chargebee أو مع واجهة برمجة التطبيقات (API) الخاصة بنا.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
استكمال برامج التسويق الواردة والصادرة B2B. التأكد من أن فرق التسويق والمبيعات لديك تحصل على المزيد من العملاء المحتملين من حركة مرور موقع الويب، وتحويل المزيد من الزوار إلى MQLs وتشغيل حملات تسويقية كاملة.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
قم بزيادة إيرادات SaaS الخاصة بك لا حاجة للخوادم أو التعليمات البرمجية. يمكن للشركات التي تستخدم روابط الدفع الخاصة بـ Stripe البدء في تتبع الإحالات خلال 5 دقائق من خلال تكامل النسخ واللصق الخاص بنا!
Ambassador
getambassador.com
يعمل برنامج Ambassador على تمكين المسوقين من زيادة العملاء والإحالات والإيرادات من خلال الاستفادة من قوة الكلام الشفهي. تعمل برامجهم الملائمة للمسوقين على تبسيط تسويق الإحالة، وأتمتة عملية التسجيل والتتبع والمكافأة وإدارة العملاء والشركات التابعة والمؤثرين والشركاء. تعمل العلامات التجارية الاستهلاكي...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero هو برنامج التسويق بالعمولة والمؤثرين والإحالة القوي، الكل في واحد. بدءًا من 49 دولارًا أمريكيًا فقط، يتسع تطبيق GrowthHero معك! أدوات مرنة تمامًا لنجاحك: - بوابة شريكة ذات علامة بيضاء، تخصيص كامل دون الحاجة إلى تعليمات برمجية - مشاركة عناوين URL للتتبع و/أو رموز الخصم القابلة للتخصيص - ال...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
برنامج أتمتة البريد الإلكتروني الذي يلهم المشاركة. قم بإشراك جمهور بريدك الإلكتروني بمحتوى مخصص يجذب التحويلات. Upland Adestra هي شركة عالمية رائدة في مجال توفير البريد الإلكتروني للتسويق من منظور الشخص الأول وحلول التسويق لدورة الحياة للعلامات التجارية العالمية والمتنامية على حدٍ سواء.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
يقوم برنامج Account Experience تلقائيًا بالتقاط التعليقات من حساباتك وتوزيعها بما في ذلك البيانات غير المتعلقة بالاستطلاع إلى مديري الخطوط الأمامية في الوقت الفعلي لمساعدتهم على تقليل التباطؤ وزيادة عمليات البيع وإغلاق الأعمال الجديدة من خلال الإحالات المستندة إلى المروجين.
MarketBeam
marketbeam.io
Safe and Compliant Social Media platform. Employees share corporate content on their own networks to amplify social media reach, elevate brand and nurture leads on social media. We are the only platform designed specifically for companies who operate in highly-regulated environments, such as healthc...
BeAmbassador
be-ambassador.com
Power your brand on social media with the best speaker: your employees The opinion of employees is the companys most influential voice in social networks. However, how to involve this valuable asset in the social media strategy of the brand? BeAmbassador is a SaaS platform taha allows you to increas...
Advocacy
advocacy.socialpubli.com
Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to enc...
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login...
Swaybase
swaybase.com
Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be l...
PostBeyond
postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is an employee advocacy and social selling platform, where marketers can activate and engage employees to share content with their social networks on behalf of their brand. Our vision is to empower companies to fearlessly evolve their social transformation. Today, over 100+ customers arou...
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to...
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help de...
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation ...
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or t...
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the easiest way to increase your brand's social media traffic. Did you know 52% of consumers trust employees at a company more than the company or brand itself? Get your professionals sharing to LinkedIn in just one click using Clearview Social's software!
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links ...
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create a...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easie...
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Our platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hou...
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for an...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advo...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can d...
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder عبارة عن منصة شاملة لإدارة منشئي المؤسسات لفرق التسويق التي تتطلع إلى جلب السفراء والمؤثرين والشركات التابعة تحت سقف واحد. تستخدم العلامات التجارية التي تركز على المستهلك مثل Benefit Cosmetics وKendra Scott وgoPuff وLive Nation جميعها SocialLadder للتسويق من خلال عملائها وتحويلهم إلى مح...
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo هو حل لتسويق الصور والفيديو يعمل على تبسيط وأتمتة توزيع صور العملاء، مما يسمح لمنظمي الرحلات والأنشطة بما يلي: - تعزيز تجربة الضيف من خلال ذكريات الصور. - تشجيع التسويق الشفهي من خلال المنشورات الاجتماعية عالية الجودة للعملاء والمراجعات عبر الإنترنت. - تحديد المدافعين الذين سيقومون بإنشاء حج...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence عبارة عن منصة صوتية للعملاء تعمل على أتمتة الدليل الاجتماعي لفرق GTM، وإنشاء دراسات حالة وشهادات وإحصائيات تم التحقق منها في دقائق. باستخدام الاستطلاعات ومراجعات الجهات الخارجية، يقوم UserEvidence باستمرار بالتقاط التعليقات طوال رحلة العميل وإنشاء مكتبة قصص العملاء التي تثبت قيمة منتجك....
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
التسويق هو التجريب. والتجربة الرائعة التالية لاستراتيجية التسويق الرقمي الخاصة بك هي الاستفادة من المحتوى الذي ينشئه المستخدمون – UGC – لتنمية جمهورك، وتعزيز تفاعل الجمهور، وزيادة الإيرادات. يحدث هذا مع LoudCrowd. تعمل LoudCrowd مع العلامات التجارية الأسرع نموًا في العالم لدعم استراتيجيات نمو المحتو...