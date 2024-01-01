WebCatalog

Hebbia

Hebbia

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: hebbia.ai

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Hebbia على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Developer of user interfaces for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Hebbia’s Matrix product is a co-pilot for knowledge work used by finance, law, government, and pharmaceutical companies. Matrix accurately tackles the most complex tasks by breaking them down into understandable LLM actions. Users can collaborate with Matrix to extract, structure, and analyze millions of documents at scale, allowing for full workflow automations with LLMs. The platform is securely built to process highly-sensitive files and supports full, end-to-end encryption.

الفئات:

Productivity
Enterprise Search Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: hebbia.ai

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Hebbia. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

Google Cloud Search

Google Cloud Search

cloudsearch.google.com

Qatalog

Qatalog

qatalog.com

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

Command E

Command E

getcommande.com

Happeo

Happeo

happeo.com

Search.io

Search.io

search.io

Yext

Yext

yext.com

nuclia

nuclia

nuclia.com

Aiven

Aiven

aiven.io

Glean

Glean

glean.com

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Element

Element

element.io

Telegram

Telegram

telegram.org

Proton Drive

Proton Drive

proton.me

Conju

Conju

conju.ai

Parea AI

Parea AI

parea.ai

Slik Safe

Slik Safe

sliksafe.com

Wormhole

Wormhole

wormhole.app

Productbot AI

Productbot AI

productbot.ai

Parabol

Parabol

parabol.co

Bink

Bink

usebink.com

Standard Notes

Standard Notes

standardnotes.org

HackerEarth

HackerEarth

hackerearth.com

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.