بدائل - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo هو برنامج لإدارة الأعمال يشمل إدارة علاقات العملاء والتجارة الإلكترونية والفواتير والمحاسبة والتصنيع والمستودعات وإدارة المشاريع وإدارة المخزون. إصدار المجتمع هو برنامج حر، مرخص بموجب GNU LGPLv3. هناك أيضًا إصدار "Enterprise" خاص به، والذي يحتوي على ميزات وخدمات إضافية. يتم تنسيق الكود المصدري ...
Brevo
brevo.com
يساعدك Brevo (Sendinblue سابقًا) على تنمية أعمالك. قم ببناء علاقات مع العملاء عبر البريد الإلكتروني والرسائل النصية القصيرة والدردشة والمزيد. استخدم الأدوات التي تحتاجها، عندما تحتاج إليها. قم بتجربته مجانا.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
الشركة الرائدة عالميًا في مجال إشعارات الدفع عبر الهاتف المحمول، ودفع الويب، والمراسلة داخل التطبيق. موثوق به من قبل 800 ألف شركة لإرسال 5 مليار إشعار دفع يوميًا.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
تقدم GetResponse منصة عبر الإنترنت لبرامج التسويق عبر البريد الإلكتروني ومنشئ الصفحات المقصودة واستضافة الندوات عبر الإنترنت وغير ذلك الكثير. جرب 30 يومًا مجانًا بدون بطاقة ائتمان!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
قم بأتمتة عملية التسويق الخاصة بك واجمع جميع قنوات التوصيل في منصة واحدة: البريد الإلكتروني، وإشعارات الويب، والرسائل النصية القصيرة، وفايبر. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
جرب AWeber مجانًا اليوم واحصل على جميع الحلول لتنمية قائمة بريدك الإلكتروني والتفاعل مع جمهورك وزيادة المبيعات. بطاقة الإئتمان غير مطالب بها.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
اجعل تطبيقك اجتماعيًا. من Reddit إلى Paytm إلى Headspace، يزدهر كل تطبيق محبوب بفضل مجتمع قوي. اقترب أكثر منك، عن طريق إضافة الدردشة أو الصوت أو الفيديو إلى تطبيقك.
Courier
courier.com
البريد السريع هو أذكى وسيلة لتصميم وتسليم الإخطارات. قم بالتصميم مرة واحدة، وقم بالتسليم إلى أي قناة - البريد الإلكتروني، وSlack، والرسائل النصية القصيرة، والدفع، والمزيد - من خلال واجهة برمجة تطبيقات واحدة.
Customer.io
customer.io
قم بتشغيل البريد الإلكتروني والدفع والرسائل النصية القصيرة وخطافات الويب والمزيد باستخدام Customer.io. يمكنك التحكم في البيانات السلوكية لتخصيص التواصل مع العملاء وتعزيز المشاركة. ابدأ مجانًا.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
التسويق عبر البريد الإلكتروني للتجارة الإلكترونية ورسائل البريد الإلكتروني والرسائل النصية القصيرة الآلية - قم بالتبديل إلى Omnisend وزيادة مبيعاتك دون زيادة عبء العمل لديك.
Braze
braze.com
تعزيز تجارب العملاء ذات الصلة والشخصية في الوقت الفعلي.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap هي شركة لإدارة دورة حياة العملاء والتسويق عبر الهاتف المحمول قائمة على SaaS ومقرها في ماونتن فيو، كاليفورنيا. تأسست في مايو 2013، وتوفر تحليلات تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول ومنتجات مشاركة المستخدم لأكثر من 8000 شركة بما في ذلك Sony وVodafone وCarousell وDC Comics وGo-Jek وBookMyShow وDealsPlus. ...
Sender
sender.net
قم ببناء الجسر بين قوائم بريدك الإلكتروني والإيرادات. يمكّنك Sender من البقاء على اتصال مع عملائك بسرعة وسهولة وتنمية أعمالك - مع إنفاق أقل بكثير.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage هو حل متكامل يتكون من تحليلات قوية للعملاء والمشاركة الآلية عبر القنوات والتخصيص القائم على الذكاء الاصطناعي.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
CDXP الوحيد بدون تعليمات برمجية والمعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي مع قنوات تنفيذ تسويقية مدمجة ومدمجة محليًا.
User.com
user.com
User.com هو برنامج متقدم لأتمتة التسويق والمبيعات. نحن نساعد الشركات على تبسيط العمليات الداخلية وتنمية أعمالها بشكل أسرع.
Contlo
contlo.com
قل مرحباً للتسويق التوليدي المستقل. Contlo عبارة عن منصة تسويق من الجيل التالي، تم إنشاؤها لعالم الذكاء الاصطناعي الأول. مدعوم بنموذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاص بعلامتك التجارية ووكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي المستقلين.
Iterable
iterable.com
تواصل مع عملائك وكأنك تعرفهم بالفعل. Iterable عبارة عن نظام أساسي للتسويق عبر القنوات يعمل على تعزيز تجارب العملاء الموحدة وتمكينك من إنشاء كل تفاعل وتحسينه وقياسه عبر رحلة العميل بأكملها.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
منصة التجربة الرقمية المصممة للتجارة. تجمع حلول Bloomreach بين قوة بيانات العملاء والمنتجات الموحدة وسرعة وحجم الذكاء الاصطناعي والقرارات التنبؤية، حتى تتمكن من تقديم تجارب سحرية تتحول على أي قناة وفي كل رحلة.
Airship
airship.com
قم بتوصيل رسائل ذات معنى في كل مرحلة من مراحل دورة حياة العميل باستخدام منصة Customer Engagement Platform المصممة للعلامات التجارية للمؤسسات. يتعلم أكثر.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
يتيح Connectly للشركات إمكانية إنشاء وإرسال حملات تسويقية تلقائية وتفاعلية وشخصية بسهولة عبر WhatsApp على نطاق واسع. وهذا يعزز المحادثة الثنائية (على عكس الرسائل القصيرة والبريد الإلكتروني)، حيث يمكن للعملاء المحتملين والعملاء اختيار رحلة الشراء الخاصة بهم، مما يزيد من المشاركة إلى جانب التحويلات. ت...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
برنامج أتمتة البريد الإلكتروني الذي يلهم المشاركة. قم بإشراك جمهور بريدك الإلكتروني بمحتوى مخصص يجذب التحويلات. Upland Adestra هي شركة عالمية رائدة في مجال توفير البريد الإلكتروني للتسويق من منظور الشخص الأول وحلول التسويق لدورة الحياة للعلامات التجارية العالمية والمتنامية على حدٍ سواء.
Truepush
truepush.com
أرسل إشعارات دفع مجانية غير محدودة واستثمر من إعلانات الدفع باستخدام أداة Truepush. أضف قناة إيرادات إضافية إلى موقع الويب الخاص بك من خلال إعلانات الدفع الخاصة بنا. وفر ما يصل إلى 1200 دولار شهريًا عند إشراك المستخدمين باستخدام أداة Truepush.
ngrow
ngrow.ai
تعزيز معدل الاحتفاظ بالبيانات باستخدام إشعارات الذكاء الاصطناعي. النظام الأساسي الوحيد لذكاء الإشعارات الذي لا يحتوي على SDK.
Knock
knock.app
البنية التحتية للإخطارات للمطورين. Knock عبارة عن بنية أساسية مرنة وموثوقة للإشعارات تم تصميمها لتناسب احتياجاتك.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
قم بزيادة مشاركة العملاء إلى أقصى حد من خلال بناء علاقات دائمة وقيمة من خلال المراسلة المحسنة متعددة القنوات وتنسيق الحملات.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
زابير للإخطارات. يساعد Engagespot المطورين على إنشاء إشعارات المنتج متعددة القنوات باستخدام واجهة برمجة التطبيقات (API) واحدة. مع Engagespot، يمكنك: * دمج قنوات إعلام متعددة مثل البريد الإلكتروني، وداخل التطبيق، والرسائل النصية القصيرة، والدفع، وWhatsApp، وSlack وغيرها إلى منتجك في دقائق. * محرر ق...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
قم بتقديم الجيل التالي من تجربة العملاء، مباشرة من داخل تطبيقك. Atomic.io هي أداة مشاركة العملاء داخل التطبيق، مما يسمح لك بإرسال رسائل مخصصة للغاية وقابلة للتنفيذ بسرعة إلى عملائك داخل قناتك الأكثر أمانًا - تطبيقك. بفضل معدل قراءة يبلغ 94% ومعدلات تحويل أعلى بـ 14 مرة من البريد الإلكتروني، ثبت أن A...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare هي منصة رائدة وقوية لمشاركة العملاء تساعد العلامات التجارية على (إعادة) إشراك جمهورها، وتسليط الضوء على سلوك العملاء، وزيادة التحويلات. أداة واحدة، مع قنوات App Push، وWeb Push، والبريد الإلكتروني، والرسائل النصية القصيرة، ومحفظة الهاتف المحمول، لتوصيل الرسائل والتفاعلات الأكثر جاذبية. تأ...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain عبارة عن منصة متكاملة لتسويق الويب والهواتف المحمولة، تساعد تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول والويب على جذب المزيد من المستخدمين وتحسين المشاركة في نظام أساسي واحد. 200 مليار دولار تم إنفاقها بحلول عام 2020، فقط لتتمكن من تنزيل التطبيقات، و75% منها، لا تفتح التطبيق مطلقًا! يركز Appgain.io على إعادة ال...
Cordial
cordial.com
تعد Cordial منصة تسويق حقيقية تعمل على تمكين العلامات التجارية من أتمتة استراتيجياتها التسويقية بالكامل وتغيير طريقة عملها. تم تصميم Cordial باتباع نهج يركز على العملاء، ويجمع بين مرونة البيانات المتقدمة والأتمتة التكيفية المتطورة والذكاء الاصطناعي المتطور لوضع استراتيجيات تسويقية جديدة واختبارها وت...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert عبارة عن منصة متعددة القنوات لمشاركة العملاء تدعم إشعارات الويب وإشعارات التطبيقات لنظامي التشغيل Android وiOS بالإضافة إلى المراسلة في الموقع. تم تمكين PushAlert من خلال بنية رائدة في فئتها، وهي تساعد الشركات على التفاعل مع جمهورها من خلال إرسال إشعارات في الوقت الفعلي حول التحديثات والعر...
cmercury
cmercury.com
تساعدك منصة التسويق عبر البريد الإلكتروني المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي من cmercury مع إمكانات التسويق متعددة القنوات الموسعة في عمليات اكتساب العملاء والاحتفاظ بهم والمشاركة عبر قنوات البريد الإلكتروني والهاتف المحمول والويب