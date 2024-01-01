Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

بدائل - Glean

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

ابدأ مجانًا مع Guru، موقع wiki القوي الخاص بالشركة والذي يتغلب على ضوضاء الدردشة لتزويدك بالمعلومات التي تحتاجها بالفعل للقيام بعملك.

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Algolia هي شركة أمريكية ناشئة تقدم منتج بحث على الويب من خلال نموذج SaaS (البرنامج كخدمة).

AlphaSense

AlphaSense

alpha-sense.com

​استخبارات السوق ومنصة البحث اكتشف الرؤى في ثوانٍ، وليس ساعات تحرك بسرعة السوق من خلال تتبع الشركات والموضوعات والصناعات بسهولة عبر عالم واسع من المحتوى - مفهرسة وقابلة للبحث وكل ذلك في مكان واحد.

Luigi's Box

Luigi's Box

luigisbox.com

Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...

Akooda

Akooda

akooda.co

Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...

Conversica

Conversica

conversica.com

Conversica هي المزود الرائد للذكاء الاصطناعي للمحادثة لفرق الإيرادات. أطلق العنان للإيرادات طوال دورة الحياة باستخدام مساعدي الإيرادات الرقميين.

