بدائل - Glean
Guru
getguru.com
ابدأ مجانًا مع Guru، موقع wiki القوي الخاص بالشركة والذي يتغلب على ضوضاء الدردشة لتزويدك بالمعلومات التي تحتاجها بالفعل للقيام بعملك.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia هي شركة أمريكية ناشئة تقدم منتج بحث على الويب من خلال نموذج SaaS (البرنامج كخدمة).
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
استخبارات السوق ومنصة البحث اكتشف الرؤى في ثوانٍ، وليس ساعات تحرك بسرعة السوق من خلال تتبع الشركات والموضوعات والصناعات بسهولة عبر عالم واسع من المحتوى - مفهرسة وقابلة للبحث وكل ذلك في مكان واحد.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica هي المزود الرائد للذكاء الاصطناعي للمحادثة لفرق الإيرادات. أطلق العنان للإيرادات طوال دورة الحياة باستخدام مساعدي الإيرادات الرقميين.