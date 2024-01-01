بدائل - GetApp
Capterra
capterra.com
Capterra, Inc. هي شركة بيع مجانية للسوق عبر الإنترنت تعمل كوسيط بين المشترين وبائعي التكنولوجيا في صناعة البرمجيات. تساعد الشركة المستهلكين في اختيار البرامج التي تناسب احتياجاتهم من خلال مراجعات المستخدمين وأبحاثهم.
SourceForge
sourceforge.net
SourceForge هي خدمة ويب توفر لمستهلكي البرامج موقعًا مركزيًا عبر الإنترنت للتحكم في مشاريع البرامج مفتوحة المصدر وإدارتها وبرامج الأعمال البحثية.
G2
g2.com
قارن بين أفضل برامج وخدمات الأعمال بناءً على تقييمات المستخدمين والبيانات الاجتماعية. مراجعات لبرامج CRM وERP وHR وCAD وPDM وبرامج التسويق.
B2B Stack
b2bstack.com.br
On B2B Stack you will find the best reviews on the most used tools in the world of B2B business. Find out the opinion of professionals who use the tool you are thinking about purchasing on a daily basis. Discover and compare the qualities and defects experienced by users before purchasing, without ...
SoftwareSuggest - Usser
softwaresuggest.com
SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...
SoftwareSuggest - Vendors
softwaresuggest.com
G2 Marketing Solutions
sell.g2.com
G2 Marketing Solutions is your door to the more than 90M people researching, comparing, and buying software on G2 every year. For 10 years and 2 million reviews, software vendors have trusted G2 to build credibility and power their pipeline.
PeerSpot
peerspot.com
تعتبر منصة معلومات الشراء من PeerSpot المكان الذي يذهب إليه محترفو التكنولوجيا للحصول على معلومات عملية وموثوقة حول تكنولوجيا المؤسسة، حتى يتمكنوا من التأكد من أن ما يشترونه هو بالضبط ما يحتاجون إليه. مدعومًا بأكبر مجتمع في العالم من مشتري تكنولوجيا المؤسسات، يوفر PeerSpot مراجعات متعمقة ومنتديات عب...
Crozdesk
crozdesk.com
يساعد Crozdesk الشركات في العثور على البرامج ومقارنتها عبر جميع فئات البرامج الرئيسية. استكشف الأسعار والميزات ومراجعات المستخدمين والتصنيفات والخصومات والمزيد.
TrustRadius
trustradius.com
TrustRadius هو موقع مخصص للمحترفين لمشاركة رؤى العالم الحقيقي من خلال مراجعات متعمقة لمنتجات تكنولوجيا الأعمال.