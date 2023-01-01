WebCatalog

بدائل - Forumbee

Kajabi

Kajabi

kajabi.com

Kajabi عبارة عن منصة أعمال شاملة لإنشاء أعمالك المعرفية وتوسيع نطاقها. جرب Kajabi مجانًا مع نسخة تجريبية مدتها 14 يومًا اليوم.

Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks

mightynetworks.com

أنشئ عضويات لكل شيء في Mighty Network أو قم بتحصيل رسوم مقابل الدورات والمجموعات المتميزة - من السهل إعدادها كما أن بيعها أسهل.

Heartbeat

Heartbeat

heartbeat.chat

يمكنك استضافة المحادثات والأحداث والمحتوى وغير ذلك الكثير على نطاقك الخاص. يمنحك Heartbeat العناصر الأساسية لإنشاء مجتمع مخصص تمامًا عبر الإنترنت.

Bettermode

Bettermode

bettermode.com

منصة مجتمعية قوية، مدمجة في منتجك. زيادة مشاركة المستخدم، وزيادة معدل الاحتفاظ به، وتعزيز القيمة الدائمة للعميل. القبيلة سابقا.

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

قم باستضافة ندوات عبر الإنترنت سيحبها جمهورك. إذا كنت مستعدًا لبرنامج ندوة عبر الإنترنت سهل وقابل للتخصيص بدون تنزيلات أو متاعب، فمرحبًا بك في بيتك.

Disciple

Disciple

disciplemedia.com

حقبة جديدة لبناة المجتمع. انضم إلى حركتنا. اجمع الأشخاص والعضويات والمحتوى الخاص بك معًا في منصة مجتمعية خاصة ذات علامة تجارية كاملة. بيع الدورات وشحن الاشتراكات والبث المباشر وغير ذلك الكثير. كل ذلك دون أي قيود على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

Khoros

Khoros

khoros.com

يساعدك برنامجنا على تقديم أفضل تجارب العملاء من خلال بناء وتوسيع نطاق الرعاية الرقمية والتسويق الاجتماعي ومجتمعات العلامات التجارية. انقر للبدء!

StoryPrompt

StoryPrompt

storyprompt.com

StoryPrompt عبارة عن منصة مجتمعية تعتمد على الفيديو أولاً، وهي مصممة لمساعدة الشركات التي تركز على العملاء في خدمة المزيد من الأشخاص وجهًا لوجه. يستخدم StoryPrompt، وهو الأول من نوعه، فيديو غير متزامن لمساعدة منشئي المجتمع على التواصل حقًا مع العملاء على المستوى البشري، وتعميق العلاقات، وجمع الشهادا...

Rungway

Rungway

rungway.com

قم بإنشاء مساحة آمنة للأشخاص للحصول على نصائح العمل والحياة من زملائهم. أكثر من مجرد منصة توجيه، تعمل Rungway على إحياء قيم شركتك وتمنح الجميع صوتًا حول الموضوعات الأكثر أهمية بالنسبة لهم، كما تعمل على تحسين مشاركة الموظفين ورفاهيتهم

Threado AI

Threado AI

threado.com

يساعدك مساعد الطيار المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي على تقديم أفضل دعم لعملائك وأفراد المجتمع عبر Slack وDiscord والويب. ابدأ مجانًا!

Common Room

Common Room

commonroom.io

تساعدك الغرفة المشتركة على بناء منتجات أفضل وتعميق العلاقات والنمو بشكل أسرع.

Groupsite

Groupsite

groupsite.com

Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...

GroupApp

GroupApp

group.app

Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.

Talkbase

Talkbase

talkbase.io

Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...

NbliK

NbliK

nblik.com

NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.

Insticator

Insticator

insticator.com

At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...

ProBoards

ProBoards

proboards.com

Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.

MeltingSpot

MeltingSpot

meltingspot.io

MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...

TINT

TINT

tintup.com

TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...

AtomChat

AtomChat

atomchat.com

AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...

Webex Events

Webex Events

socio.events

تعد Webex Events (المعروفة سابقًا باسم Socio) عبارة عن منصة شاملة لإدارة الأحداث تعمل على تشغيل الأحداث الافتراضية والهجينة والشخصية الغامرة والبديهية والشاملة. ارفع المستوى باستخدام تطبيقات الأحداث والتسجيل المرن وتسجيل الوصول وطباعة الشارات واسترجاع العملاء المحتملين وتقنية البث المباشر. تجمع Webe...

Glue Up

Glue Up

glueup.com

Glue Up عبارة عن نظام أساسي لإدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) شامل يساعدك على بناء مجتمعك وتنميته من خلال الأحداث والعضويات والأدوات الرقمية الأخرى من مكان واحد. تدمج منصة Glue Up الكل في واحد أفضل إدارة علاقات العملاء وإدارة الأحداث وإدارة العضوية والتسويق عبر البريد الإلكتروني وإدارة المشاريع وإدارة الت...

Orbiit

Orbiit

orbiit.ai

Orbiit عبارة عن منصة SaaS للتوفيق بين الأشخاص تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتعمل على تشغيل المقدمات المنسقة على نطاق واسع. يمكن للمؤسسات دعوة الجماهير التي تختارها بسلاسة للاشتراك في اتصالات منتظمة ومخصصة 1:1 أو اتصالات مجموعة النظراء، وتتولى Orbiit جميع الاتصالات والمطابقة والجدولة وجمع التعليقات والتحلي...

Verint

Verint

verint.com

Verint هي شركة عالمية رائدة في مجال مشاركة العملاء. خبراء تجربة العملاء في الأتمتة والذكاء الاصطناعي والسحابة.

Magentrix

Magentrix

magentrix.com

أفضل مشاركة للشركاء وتمكينهم في منصة PRM. تعاون مع الشركاء وقم بزيادة مبيعات القنوات باستخدام برنامج بوابة الشريك PX-first.

BrilliantDirectories

BrilliantDirectories

brilliantdirectories.com

تعتبر Brilliant Directorys عبارة عن منصة متكاملة جاهزة لإطلاق مواقع العضوية وإدارة الأعضاء وبيع الاشتراكات ونشر المحتوى والمزيد.

ToucanTech

ToucanTech

toucantech.com

نظام واحد لإدارة المجتمع بشكل أكثر ذكاءً موقع ويب متصل وبوابة إلكترونية وحل إدارة علاقات العملاء والاتصالات

Beam.gg

Beam.gg

beam.gg

منصة مجتمعية مبنية على الألعاب مصممة لسهولة المشاركة. قم ببناء مجتمعات متفاعلة ومخلصة عبر الإنترنت وتحقيق الدخل منها من خلال قوة اللعب.

