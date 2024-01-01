بدائل - Exolyt
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (منمق كـ tumblr ويُنطق "tumbler") هو موقع أمريكي للتدوين الصغير والشبكات الاجتماعية أسسه ديفيد كارب في عام 2007 وتملكه حاليًا شركة Automattic. تتيح الخدمة للمستخدمين نشر الوسائط المتعددة والمحتويات الأخرى على مدونة قصيرة الشكل. يمكن للمستخدمين متابعة مدونات المستخدمين الآخرين. يمكن للمدونين أ...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (منمق كـ Feedly) هو تطبيق لتجميع الأخبار لمختلف متصفحات الويب والأجهزة المحمولة التي تعمل بنظامي iOS وAndroid. وهي متاحة أيضًا كخدمة مستندة إلى السحابة. يقوم بتجميع موجزات الأخبار من مجموعة متنوعة من المصادر عبر الإنترنت ليتمكن المستخدم من تخصيصها ومشاركتها مع الآخرين. تم إصدار Feedly لأول مر...
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite عبارة عن منصة لإدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية، أنشأها رايان هولمز في عام 2008. تأخذ واجهة مستخدم النظام شكل لوحة معلومات، وتدعم تكامل الشبكات الاجتماعية لـ Twitter وFacebook وInstagram وLinkedIn وYouTube. يقع مقر Hootsuite في فانكوفر، ويعمل به ما يقرب من 1000 موظف في 13 موقعًا، بما في ذلك تورون...
Planoly
planoly.com
قم بإدارة وتخطيط وجدولة منشوراتك على Instagram من جهاز الكمبيوتر والهواتف المحمولة. قم بإنشاء موجز Instagram متماسك وإدارة حسابات Instagram المتعددة.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
أعد تصور كيف يمكن لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تنمية أعمالك باستخدام Sprout Social. شاهد أدوات إدارة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الخاصة بنا أثناء العمل. ابدأ تجربتك المجانية اليوم.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
يقدم ContentStudio أداة لاكتشاف المحتوى تجعل مدونات تنظيم المحتوى ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي سهلة الاستخدام للأعمال في أي مكان أو سوق.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
تعمل Qualtrics على تمكين الشركات من التقاط رؤى العملاء والمنتجات والعلامات التجارية والموظفين والتصرف بناءً عليها في مكان واحد.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
الأداة التي تبدو وكأنها فريق تسويق. تقوم Tailwind بأتمتة الأجزاء الأكثر صعوبة في التسويق عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي حتى تتمكن من النمو بشكل أكثر ذكاءً وأسرع.
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
برنامج سهل الاستخدام لإدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية يسمح لك بالبقاء منظمًا، وتوفير الوقت، وإدارة البريد الوارد الخاص بك بسهولة، والنشر، وإعداد التقارير، والمراقبة، وأدوات تعاون الفريق.
Sendible
sendible.com
ارفع قصة علامتك التجارية على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. تعاون مع عملائك وفرقك لتخطيط ونشر وقياس مدى نجاح المحتوى على كل منصة.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch هي شركة استخبارات رقمية للمستهلك يقع مقرها الرئيسي في برايتون، إنجلترا. تبيع Brandwatch ستة منتجات مختلفة: Consumer Research، وAudiences، وVizia، وQriously، وReviews، وBuzzSumo. يعد Brandwatch Consumer Research "تطبيقًا ذاتي الخدمة" أو برنامجًا كخدمة، يعمل على أرشفة بيانات الوسائط الاجتما...
Awario
awario.com
ابدأ بمراقبة العلامة التجارية مجانًا! تتبع الإشارات على مصادر الويب، وقم بتحليل منافسيك، وراقب المؤثرين المتخصصين لديك، وابحث عن عملاء محتملين على الشبكات الاجتماعية!
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. هي شركة برمجيات تطبيقات ذكاء الأعمال القائمة على السحابة ذاتية الخدمة ومقرها في لوس أنجلوس، كاليفورنيا. تشتهر الشركة بإنشائها تطبيق لوحة معلومات الأعمال، المصمم لتحليل البيانات وتحويلها والإبلاغ عنها من مصادر متكاملة مختلفة لذكاء الأعمال. إنه تطبيق مجاني لتتبع ومراقبة جميع مقاييس الأعمال ...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker هي أداة قوية للغاية لتحليل وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وأداة لمراقبة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، موصى بها من قبل العلامات التجارية والوكالات في جميع أنحاء العالم.
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
قم بتعزيز تواجدك على Instagram وFacebook وTwitter وLinkedIn من خلال رؤى حصرية وأدوات إدارة هي الأفضل في فئتها لفريقك. ابدأ نسخة تجريبية مجانية مدتها 14 يومًا.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole هي شركة متخصصة في تحليلات Hashtag وتحليلات الوسائط الاجتماعية، وتوفر بيانات في الوقت الفعلي مع تتبع علامات التصنيف لـ Twitter وInstagram وFacebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
اكتشف كيف تساعد شركة Meltwater فرق العلاقات العامة والتسويق على مراقبة التغطية الإعلامية عبر كل من الأخبار ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتعزيز إدارة العلامات التجارية.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
يعتمد العملاء على منصة الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بـ Dataminr للحصول على إشارات مبكرة للأحداث عالية التأثير والمخاطر الناشئة، للاستجابة بثقة وإدارة الأزمات بشكل أكثر فعالية
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
شاهد نشاط Instagram لأي شخص دون تثبيت التطبيق. تعرف على ما يحبه شخص ما ويتابعه على Instagram باستخدام Snoopreport Instagram Activity Tracker
Brand24
brand24.com
تمنحك Brand24 إمكانية الوصول الفوري إلى الإشارات المتعلقة بعلامتك التجارية عبر الويب.
eclincher
eclincher.com
اكتشف Eclincher، منصة إدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية الوحيدة التي ستحتاج إليها! تغلب على ارتباك وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتحكم في مهام التسويق عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الخاصة بك!
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. هي شركة أمريكية لأمن المؤسسات مقرها في سانيفيل، كاليفورنيا، توفر برامج كخدمة ومنتجات لأمن البريد الإلكتروني الوارد، ومنع فقدان البيانات الصادرة، ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، والأجهزة المحمولة، والمخاطر الرقمية، وتشفير البريد الإلكتروني، والاكتشاف الإلكتروني، والبريد الإلكتروني. أرشفة.
Mention
mention.com
احصل على الأداة الشاملة التي تتيح لك الاستماع إلى جمهورك ونشر المشاركات المتميزة والرد على عملائك.
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
تفاعل مع العملاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي على نطاق واسع. Statusbrew هي أداة للمشاركة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تعمل على توحيد صندوق الوارد الاجتماعي الخاص بك، وتجمع فريقك معًا، وتنشئ سير عمل آليًا. وهناك المزيد.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
خدمة مراقبة الوسائط الأفضل في فئتها للتلفزيون والراديو والأخبار والبودكاست ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وقاعدة بيانات الاتصال بالوسائط الأكثر دقة في الصناعة.
Sociality.io
sociality.io
كل ما تحتاجه الفرق لإدارة قنوات التواصل الاجتماعي. أنشئ مسارات عمل قابلة للتطوير وتعاونية لجدولة المحتوى وتحليل الأداء وإدارة المشاركة ومراقبة المنافسين.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
تحسين رحلة العميل الرقمي. تعمل منصة Emplifi الموحدة لبرامج تجربة العملاء وبرامج إدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية على سد فجوة تجربة العملاء.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
ابحث عن المحتوى الذي يحقق أفضل أداء. التعاون مع المؤثرين الذين يهمونك. استخدم رؤى المحتوى الخاصة بنا لتوليد الأفكار وإنشاء محتوى عالي الأداء ومراقبة أدائك وتحديد المؤثرين. تعمل BuzzSumo على دعم استراتيجيات أكثر من 500 ألف مسوق، مع بيانات تسويق المحتوى على 8 مليار مقالة، و42 مليون موقع ويب، و300 طن...
SentiOne
sentione.com
اكتشف الاستماع عبر الإنترنت القائم على الذكاء الاصطناعي ومستقبل أتمتة خدمة العملاء باستخدام روبوتات المحادثة وروبوتات الدردشة.
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
يقوم موقع BrandMentions بالبحث في كل ركن من أركان الإنترنت للعثور على جميع الإشارات التي تشير إليها العلامة التجارية حول أي شخص أو أي شيء. استخدمه لمراقبة العلامات التجارية والوسائط، والتجسس على المنافسين، وإدارة السمعة، والاستماع إلى الويب والتواصل الاجتماعي وغير ذلك الكثير!
Oktopost
oktopost.com
منصة إدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية B2B لإدارة ومراقبة وقياس جميع أنشطة الوسائط الاجتماعية الخاصة بك. حقق أهدافك التسويقية في مجال B2B. احجز عرضًا توضيحيًا.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi هي منصة التسويق للعلامات التجارية متعددة المواقع. نحن نمكّن الشركات مثل Ace Hardware وSport Clips وAnytime Fitness من التواصل مع الجماهير المحلية عبر كل قناة تسويقية.
Khoros
khoros.com
يساعدك برنامجنا على تقديم أفضل تجارب العملاء من خلال بناء وتوسيع نطاق الرعاية الرقمية والتسويق الاجتماعي ومجتمعات العلامات التجارية. انقر للبدء!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial هو حل لإدارة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي للشركات ذات المواقع والملفات الشخصية المتعددة. قم بإدارة جميع عمليات النشر والإعلان والمشاركة والمراجعات وإعداد التقارير من منصة مركزية واحدة توفر MavSocial قدرة فريدة للشركات متعددة المواقع على إنشاء إعلانات Facebook مستهدفة جغرافيًا بسرعة وسهولة. يدعم...
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
قم بتنمية علامتك التجارية من خلال محادثات أفضل. قم بحماية علامتك التجارية وتعزيز مجتمع مزدهر عبر الإنترنت من خلال إدارة أفضل للمحادثات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
فهم كيفية تفاعل الجمهور مع أي موضوع. قم بتحليل وإعداد تقارير عن أكثر من 7 سنوات من بيانات المشاركة العامة عبر الويب ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
مراقبة الوسائط في الوقت الحقيقي لفرق الاتصالات. اجمع بين موجزات محتوى الويب والمحتوى الاجتماعي في الوقت الفعلي وبيانات المشاركة العامة لتحديد المحتوى المهم والتنبؤ به
Netvibes
netvibes.com
توفر NETVIBES إمكانات علم البيانات التي تكشف عن ذكاء المعلومات للمستخدمين لاكتساب رؤى تمكن الابتكار في الصناعة وتدفع الأداء.
Audiense
audiense.com
كل ما تحتاجه لفهم الجماهير والحصول على نتائج تسويقية أفضل، أو نتائج وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أو نتائج المؤثرين، أو استراتيجيات الوسائط، أو استراتيجيات النمو أو عائد الإنفاق الإعلاني. ضع تقسيم المستهلكين والرؤى الثقافية في مركز استراتيجيتك وامنح فرقك القدرة على فهم الجماهير بشكل لم يسبق له مثيل. تع...
Reputation
reputation.com
عالم التفاعلات يتطلب منهاج عمل. قم بتحويل التعليقات من المراجعات والإعجابات والقوائم والتعليقات والنقرات إلى ميزتك التنافسية.
BrandMaxima
brandmaxima.com
BrandMaxima is a leading influencer discovery and analytics SaaS platform with its world's largest Influencer database of 103.5 million influencers on Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube and Twitter. BrandMaxima's features includes Influencer Discovery, Influencer Analytics, Influencer Management & Outreach,...
Blinkfire Analytics
blinkfire.com
Blinkfire Analytics is an AI-first company with leading business intelligence & marketing analytics products to evaluate sports, media, and entertainment sponsorships across social media, digital, and Advanced TV. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and proprietary computer vision techn...
Arwen.AI
arwen.ai
Arwen uses AI to automatically remove spam and toxic comments from your paid and organic social media, turbocharging your engagement. Make your Social Media more social: remove the bad, tackle the negative and amplify the positive.
Akio.Cx
akio.com
Akio.cx, the omnichannel contact centre software: Akio Unified platform (phone, e-mail, chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter + IA + API...) for Call & Contact Centers + Akio TWS module for collaboration and Akio Insights module for Voice of the Customer and Réputation.
Spotler Engage
spotlerengage.com
Webcare, messaging, social media publishing and monitoring in one clear and concise tool.
Smart Moderation
smartmoderation.com
Smart Moderation is an award-winning social media comment management tool which helps brands, celebrities, digital agencies, online publishers and e-commerce websites leverage their reputation by moderating their online conversations & community. It is the world’s first and only Artificial Intellig...
SemanticForce
semanticforce.ai
SemanticForce is the unified media, and e-commerce intelligence, and customer service platform powered by deep semantic and visual analysis. Our 360 market view concept features news, social media, reviews, pricing, ads, and threats intelligence within one powerful ecosystem. SemanticForce provides...
Postinges
postinges.com
Postinges is the best social media posts scheduler in the market. This is because it's working with more than +20,000 subscribers internationally and has +30 app integrations to make your work easy. Postinges allows you to schedule social media posts in advance so that they are ready when you are. W...
LOOQME
looqme.io
LOOQME is a media monitoring and analytics service. It collects, structures, and visualizes mentions of the company and competitors in the media and social media. The service collects mentions from sources worldwide 24/7: online and traditional media, forums, blogs, reviews, and social media. LOOQM...
KWatch.io
kwatch.io
KWatch.io monitors social media (Reddit, Twitter, Hacker News...) and sends you notifications when specific keywords are detected. Then advanced AI is applied on the detected message in order to automatically analyse the sentiment about your brand, products, competitors...
Jatheon
jatheon.com
Jatheon's archiving solution assists organizations to store, access, search and produce structured and unstructured historical communications data for audits, compliance and ediscovery. With Jatheon, organizations can capture data from various sources (email, social media, chat apps, telephony), aut...
CARMA
carma.com
CARMA is the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider. Established in 1984 and relaunched in 2016, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 brands and organisations across the world. CARMA helps its clients use media intelligence to navigate and understand the disrup...
Zelkaa
zelkaa.com
insights-driven platform that supports the full spectrum of your social media marketing and analytics needs. Be empowered to easily search, discover, listen, publish, engage and analyze at scale across earned, owned, and paid social media. With Zelkaa Moon, brands and agencies are empowered to turn...
Socialhose
socialhose.io
SOCIALHOSE.IO is your resource if you’re looking for a social listening agency. As you’ll see below, SOCIALHOSE.IO handles all sorts of tasks and duties that require the utmost in diligence and oversight. People post things all day and all night, so you need to have someone working with you who’s al...
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...