الموقع الإلكتروني: ecommpay.com

ECOMMPAY is a leading payment service provider and a direct bank card acquirer. We create tailor-made data-driven technologies for e-commerce clients to make online payments worldwide. ECOMMPAY ensures money movement in one click; our payment gateway facilitates an omnichannel payment process, combining acquiring capabilities, 100+ payment methods, mass payouts, and technological innovation within a single, seamless integration. Our clients enjoy reduced operational costs, reduced time to market in the case of business expansion, and the synergy between conversion and security. ECOMMPAY has 4 offices globally, employing over 700 people. ECOMMPAY Group companies offer payment services and direct acquiring internationally under the licences of the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK (FCA) – ECOMMPAY LIMITED, and the Central Bank of Cyprus – ECOMMBX LIMITED.
الفئات:
Finance
Payment Processing Software

