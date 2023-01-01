بدائل - Databook
SEMrush
semrush.com
تقدم SEMrush حلولاً لتحسين محركات البحث (SEO) وPPC والمحتوى ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والأبحاث التنافسية. موثوق به من قبل أكثر من 6000000 مسوق حول العالم
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo هي شركة أمريكية تعتمد على الاشتراك في البرامج كخدمة (SaaS) ومقرها في فانكوفر، واشنطن، وتبيع إمكانية الوصول إلى قاعدة بياناتها الخاصة بالمعلومات حول رجال الأعمال والشركات لمحترفي المبيعات والتسويق والتوظيف. تأسست الشركة في الأصل في عام 2000 باسم Eliyon Technologies من قبل المؤسسين يوناتان ست...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase عبارة عن منصة للعثور على المعلومات التجارية حول الشركات الخاصة والعامة. تتضمن معلومات Crunchbase معلومات عن الاستثمارات والتمويل، والأعضاء المؤسسين والأفراد في المناصب القيادية، وعمليات الدمج والاستحواذ، والأخبار، واتجاهات الصناعة. تم إنشاء موقع Crunchbase في الأصل لتتبع الشركات الناشئة،...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
تعمل Qualtrics على تمكين الشركات من التقاط رؤى العملاء والمنتجات والعلامات التجارية والموظفين والتصرف بناءً عليها في مكان واحد.
Nielsen
nielsen.com
شركة Nielsen، والمعروفة ذاتيًا باسم شركة Nielsen، والمعروفة سابقًا باسم ACNielsen أو AC Nielsen، هي شركة أبحاث تسويق عالمية، يقع مقرها الرئيسي في جميع أنحاء العالم في مدينة نيويورك، الولايات المتحدة. يقع المقر الإقليمي لأمريكا الشمالية في شيكاغو.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
يعد موقع Sameweb مزودًا للاستخبارات الرقمية لعملاء المؤسسات والشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة الحجم (SMB). توفر المنصة خدمات تحليلات الويب وتقدم لمستخدميها معلومات حول حركة مرور الويب الخاصة بعملائهم ومنافسيهم.
Data.ai
data.ai
توفر data.ai، المعروفة سابقًا باسم App Annie، نظامًا أساسيًا وأدوات سهلة الاستخدام لبيانات تحليلات التطبيقات. قم بإدارة كل مرحلة من مراحل عمل تطبيقك بكفاءة أكبر معنا.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
أداة ذكية وقوية لـ ✓ تحليل الروابط الخلفية ✓ تتبع الرتبة ✓ البحث عن الكلمات الرئيسية ✓ تحليل المنافسين ✓ تدقيق الموقع.
Bright Data
brightdata.com
BrightData (المعروفة سابقًا باسم Luminati Networks): البنية التحتية لجمع البيانات. شبكات الوكيل وأدوات جمع البيانات التي تستخدمها شركات Fortune 500
G2
g2.com
قارن بين أفضل برامج وخدمات الأعمال بناءً على تقييمات المستخدمين والبيانات الاجتماعية. مراجعات لبرامج CRM وERP وHR وCAD وPDM وبرامج التسويق.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
يتيح لك Terminus تسليم رسائل مخصصة إلى الجماهير المناسبة بغض النظر عن مكان وجودهم.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
البيانات التي تدفع نمو التطبيقات يزودك Sensor Tower بالبيانات والأفكار اللازمة لإتقان النظام البيئي لتطبيقات الهاتف المحمول.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
برنامج ABM الرائد للشركات المتوسطة في السوق والشركات التي تعمل في مجال B2B. تعرف على المزيد حول شركة التسويق الحقيقية القائمة على الحساب الشامل.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
بيانات الويب دون تجريف الويب. يمكنك الاستعلام عن تريليون قطعة من المحتوى المتصل عبر الويب أو استخراجها عند الطلب باستخدام Diffbot.
Contify
contify.com
Contify عبارة عن منصة للسوق والاستخبارات التنافسية تدعم الذكاء الاصطناعي لتتبع المعلومات حول المنافسين والعملاء وقطاعات الصناعة.
42matters
42matters.com
42matters هي شركة رائدة في مجال توفير تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول والتلفزيون المتصل (CTV). توفر خوارزميات التعلم الآلي المتطورة لدينا رؤية شاملة لسوق التطبيقات، مما يمكّن المؤسسات من بناء أعمال أقوى وأكثر استنارة. نحن نتتبع أكثر من 17 مليون تطبيق منشور وغير منشور عبر 12 متجر تطبيقات رائد، بما في ذلك Goog...
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs عبارة عن منصة لاستخبارات المبيعات تسمح لك بالذهاب إلى السوق خلال أسبوع أو أقل. بيانات النوايا، وتتبع استخدام التكنولوجيا، والتسجيل الرئيسي للسماح للمسوقين/المبيعات B2B بمعرفة السوق التي يمكن التعامل معها. تفخر شركة OceanFrogs بتقديم البيانات الدولية (آسيا والمحيط الهادئ، واليابان، والهند،...
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS هي منصتك الشاملة لقياس الأداء المالي والتحليل التنافسي ومراقبة الأداء. استبدل التخمين بالرؤى الإستراتيجية واطلق العنان لقوة القرارات المستندة إلى البيانات الآن. نساعدك على تحقيق النجاح من خلال جمع البيانات الاستراتيجية من مصادر دقيقة وحديثة، وتنظيفها، وإثرائها بمصادر تكميلية لنعطيك القصة ...
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
استخبارات السوق ومنصة البحث اكتشف الرؤى في ثوانٍ، وليس ساعات تحرك بسرعة السوق من خلال تتبع الشركات والموضوعات والصناعات بسهولة عبر عالم واسع من المحتوى - مفهرسة وقابلة للبحث وكل ذلك في مكان واحد.
Crayon
crayon.co
تساعدك مجموعة أدوات برامج الذكاء التنافسي المقدمة من Crayon على رؤية الفرص واغتنامها حتى تتمكن من إنشاء ميزة تجارية مستدامة.
Zulu5
zulu5.com
Explore your advertising risks and opportunities with Zulu5's ad intelligence tools. Designed for advertisers, publishers, and agencies, our platform enables you to identify past successes, adapt existing campaigns, and discover new opportunities to drive campaign success and generate leads. zBoost ...
Venture IQ
ventureiq.nl
Venture IQ was founded with the goal to enable better and more sustainable matches between companies by solving the resource and data constraints associated with proactive market and technology screening. We know from first hand experience that teams responsible for initiating external engagements o...
TrustStar
truststar.ai
TrustStar AI is a real-time market intelligence insights platform using AI to help the mortgage industry aggregate & organize insights. TrustStar is a platform that collects curated and verified market intelligence, designed specifically for loan officers and sales managers seeking actionable insigh...
Leadbright
leadbright.com
Leadbright’s LOOP is a codeless OBM (Organic-Based Marketing) platform for website demand generation, conversions, and revenue growth. LOOP uses big data, machine learning and AI to provide business intelligence to outperform your competitors. We simplify complex data, saving weeks of manual work. T...
Hermix
hermix.com
Hermix is the first market analytics platform for public sector sales. We help companies win public contracts, with tender monitoring and market intelligence. Big data is already used heavily in retail, consumer, B2C/B2B. With Hermix, modern analytics is also available to B2G - Business-to-governmen...
Firmable
firmable.com
Firmable is Australia’s go-to B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and improve engagement; helps recruiters to identify and attrac...
Cikisi
en.cikisi.com
Cikisi is a Market Intelligence Solution, using AI technology, to provide B2B companies with a blend of real-time insights, information and data to accelerate their decision-making process.
Ai Palette
aipalette.com
Ai Palette helps FMCG companies to create consumer winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Ai Palette’s patented technology identifies consumer trends in real-time, uncovers consumer drivers and motivations, and helps in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer...
Ubico
ubico.io
Ubico provides an AI-powered lead engagement platform for sales and marketing organizations. Ubico works with leading global companies such as Hitachi Vantara, AccedoTV, Freshbooks. Transform lead engagement with the power of automation. Ubico make every sales rep more productive by integrating with...
Fundz
fundz.net
Fundz is the sales trigger event platform™, the first solution of it's kind built from the ground up to help people discover, connect and close more customers after key business trigger events, such as new rounds of fundings, new executive hirings & acquisitions. Our data is licensed by industry lea...
Behavio
behaviolabs.com
Behavio, the automated insight platform for creative advertising, is a valuable resource for any brand manager, marketer, strategist, researcher, or CEO, who wants to make data-driven decisions and optimize their ad campaigns for maximum impact. The web-based environment allows users to test their a...
EQI Data
eqidata.com
G-data is a proprietary AI-powered business intelligence model software that brings a real-time, multi-platform integrated, advanced analytical SaaS solution for online businesses in China. G-data collects data from all e-Commerce and social media platforms, sCRM, market and competitors to offer liv...
Cypris
cypris.ai
Cypris is a market intelligence platform built for research & development and innovation teams. We analyze and track over 500M+ data points from over 150 countries every day, including new entran... Show More s, patents, research papers, startups, and more. We’re connecting r&d teams to the global i...
BoardEx
boardex.com
BoardEx is a leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions, offering enterprise solutions to advance business development and enhance relationship capital management. Trusted by over 350,000 users, BoardEx enables you to map your relationship path to 1.6 million execu...
AppstoreSpy
appstorespy.com
Turn data into insights in a few clicks — AppstoreSpy offers easy-to-use tools for complex tasks to help you make a mobile breakthrough. Our tools provide insights that help users figure out which app can become the next big thing, beat competitors on the market, or find the best investment opportun...
IQBlade
iqblade.com
IQBlade is a software platform which helps businesses to thrive in today’s ultra-competitive markets. Gain real-time insight into your competitors, business partners and customers to give you tangible competitive advantage in a B2B environment
Zartico
zartico.com
The Zartico Destination Operating System® (ZDOS®) features our proprietary Integrated Data Model™ comprising the highest frequency and highest resolution geolocation, spending, and event data for both residents and visitors, and all event types. Combined with destination occupancy, marketing perform...
WatchMyCompetitor
watchmycompetitor.com
WatchMyCompetitor (WMC) is a leading competitor intelligence platform that enables organisations to make smarter decisions faster. It uses AI to track the global digital footprint of an organisation’s competitors in real-time and market analysts to curate the data. Clients get a continuous flow of t...
Gain.pro
gain.pro
~75% of the world’s sizeable businesses are private, but gaining visibility on them is not easy. Gain.pro is on a mission to bring more visibility into the private markets by utilizing a “high tech & high touch” approach. We achieve this by blending advanced sourcing technology with the highest ...
Stackline
stackline.com
On a mission to fuel the future of commerce by bringing brands and customers closer together, Stackline is the first full-funnel connected commerce platform for the world’s most innovative brands. Stackline's proprietary neural networks and deep learning systems surface and visualize transformationa...
Nexoya
nexoya.com
لا مزيد من تخطيط الميزانية الثابتة. الاستفادة من قوة إدارة المحافظ الذكية. خصص ميزانيتك الإعلانية بكفاءة أكبر باستخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي وحقق عائدًا أعلى على الإنفاق الإعلاني بنسبة تصل إلى 70%.
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
في People Data Labs، نقوم ببناء المصدر الأكبر والأكثر دقة لبيانات الأشخاص الحقيقية. نحن نقدم مجموعة بيانات من السيرة الذاتية، وجهات الاتصال، والمعلومات الاجتماعية والديموغرافية لأكثر من 1.5 مليار فرد فريد، ويتم تسليمها إليك بالحجم الذي تحتاجه. قم بالتسجيل للحصول على مفتاح API مجاني وابدأ في إثراء ال...
Resonate
resonate.com
تعد منصة Resonate Ignite هي المنصة الوحيدة لبيانات وتحليلات المستهلك المعتمدة على الذكاء الاصطناعي والتي تعمل على تسريع الرؤى بسلاسة إلى العمل. قم بتسجيل الدخول لتتمكن من الوصول الفوري إلى أبحاث السوق الاستهلاكية الجديدة وذات الصلة بالمستهلك اليوم. تقدم Ignite أكثر من 14000 رؤية في الوقت الفعلي وممل...
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
يوفر ExactBuyer proExactBuyer جهات اتصال في الوقت الفعلي وبيانات الشركة وحلول ذكاء الجمهور التي تساعدك على بناء جماهير أكثر استهدافًا. ابحث عن حسابات جديدة في منطقتك، أو الموظف الهندسي أو المبيعات التالي، أو ضيف البودكاست المثالي أو حتى شريكك التالي. يتيح لك ExactBuyer's Prospector البحث عن الجماهير...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
نحن نقدم رؤى لموقع صناعة الاتصال وأدوات آلية لمساعدتهم على الفوز بمزيد من الصفقات. تحويل شراء وبيع شبكتك.
Native AI
gonative.ai
Native Ai عبارة عن منصة معلومات سوقية تعمل دائمًا وتساعد العلامات التجارية والمؤسسات على التتبع والإدارة والتحسين والابتكار. ويستخدم تقنيات البرمجة اللغوية العصبية والذكاء الاصطناعي الأكثر تقدمًا لإجراء اكتشافات بين مجموعات البيانات الكبيرة مما يسمح للعلامات التجارية بتبسيط المنتجات وفهم المستهلكين ...
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
استخدم قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحويل محتوى الأخبار إلى رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ Event Registry هي منصة استخباراتية إخبارية رائدة على مستوى العالم، تعمل على تمكين المؤسسات من متابعة الأحداث العالمية وتحليل تأثيرها.
Versium
versium.com
Versium هي شركة تكنولوجيا بيانات تمكن المسوقين من تحديد وفهم والوصول إلى آفاقهم المثالية بشكل أفضل عبر نقاط اتصال رقمية متعددة وقنوات تسويقية. يعمل محرك تحليل الهوية والرؤى الرائد في الصناعة من Versium على تشغيل مجموعة من الحلول التي تساعد المسوقين على تحسين مدى وصولهم إلى حد كبير بما يصل إلى 5X. تش...
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction هي منصة تحسين UA المحمولة الرائدة! وباعتبارها شريكًا رسميًا لإعلانات بحث Apple، فإنها تعمل على تعزيز نمو تطبيقات الأجهزة المحمولة باستخدام أدوات الذكاء المبنية على البيانات. يوفر MobileAction فهمًا شاملاً لمشهد الهاتف المحمول الديناميكي الضروري لاكتساب العملاء والاحتفاظ بهم ومشاركتهم. ف...
Kompyte
kompyte.com
تعد منصة أتمتة الذكاء التنافسي من Kompyte الحل الوحيد المعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي بالكامل في الصناعة لمواجهة التحديات التي يواجهها متخصصو التسويق والمبيعات في تتبع المناظر الطبيعية التنافسية لديهم. تقوم Kompyte بأتمتة عملية التتبع عبر أوسع نطاق من القنوات الرقمية، والغوص عميقًا وواسعًا في جمع المعل...
Klue
klue.com
Klue عبارة عن منصة ذكاء تنافسي مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي مصممة لمساعدة مسوقي المنتجات وفرق CI على جمع وتنظيم وتقديم رؤى منافسة قابلة للتنفيذ لتمكين المبيعات من كسب المزيد من الأعمال. يمكّن Klue فرق مبيعات المؤسسات من كسب المزيد من الأعمال من خلال توفير رؤى ديناميكية حول المنافسين. تجمع المنصة بشكل فر...
Draup
draup.com
منصة مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لقادة المواهب وبرامج التنقيب عن المبيعات بين الشركات. Draup هي منصة الذكاء الاصطناعي المفضلة لقادة المبيعات والمواهب.
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
منظمة العفو الدولية. التي تنتج تسليمات الاستخبارات في ثوان. احصل على نظرة ثاقبة للبيئات المعقدة بسرعة من خلال التحليل والتمثيل. ReportLinker عبارة عن منصة لاستخبارات السوق مدفوعة بالذكاء الاصطناعي تعمل على تسريع الوصول إلى رؤى الصناعة العالمية.
Foundry
foundryco.com
قم بتحويل أهم حساباتك من خلال تنسيق ABM القائم على النوايا من Foundry - مما يؤدي إلى مسار أكبر وأفضل.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
اعمل أقل، أنجز أكثر، مبيعات أعلى. يمكنك العثور على المزيد من جهات الاتصال B2B، وإثراء السجلات والتحقق منها، والتفاعل مع سير العمل التلقائي، وإغلاق المزيد من الصفقات، كل ذلك في منصة RoundDeal. عزز نمو أعمالك في جميع أنحاء العالم.
Intellizence
intellizence.com
توفر منصة Intelllizence AI إشارات ذكية لنمو الإيرادات ومراقبة المخاطر - ذكاء العملاء، وذكاء المبيعات، وذكاء المخاطر