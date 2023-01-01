بدائل - CoolTool
elink.io
elink.io
قم ببناء أي شيء باستخدام روابط الويب. يحتوي elink على كل ما تحتاجه لحفظ الإشارات المرجعية وإنشاء صفحات الويب والنشرات الإخبارية عبر البريد الإلكتروني وأدوات موقع ويب RSS والروابط الحيوية الاجتماعية والجدران الاجتماعية والمحتوى الآلي والمزيد. أنشئ محتوى في دقائق!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io عبارة عن أداة تقصير عناوين URL ذات علامة بيضاء تعمل على إنشاء روابط قصيرة على النطاقات ذات العلامات التجارية. قم بتقصير وتخصيص ومشاركة عناوين URL ذات العلامات التجارية مع جمهورك.
Revue
getrevue.co
بناء جمهور مخلص. تسهل Revue على الكتاب والناشرين إرسال رسائل إخبارية افتتاحية - والحصول على أموال.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
أضف وحدات البكسل لإعادة الاستهداف، والعبارات المخصصة التي تحث المستخدم على اتخاذ إجراء، والمجالات المخصصة إلى أي رابط تشاركه، وخصص مظهر الصورة المصغرة للرابط، وأعد استهداف أي شخص قام بالنقر عليه.
Radio.co
radio.co
هل تريد إنشاء محطة إذاعية؟ قم بأتمتة جدولك الزمني والبث المباشر وتتبع المستمعين من منصة واحدة سهلة الاستخدام. مرحبا بكم في راديو.كو.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops عبارة عن منصة تسويق فيروسية وإحالة لإطلاق مسابقات التصنيف واليانصيب وبرامج الإطلاق المسبق والإحالة.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
كن شريكًا مع ShareASale لتصبح جزءًا من شبكة التسويق بالعمولة الموثوقة لدينا. توفر شبكتنا حلولاً تسويقية لشركائنا.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence هي خدمة تسويق مؤثرة تمكن العلامات التجارية والمؤثرين من التواصل والتعاون وتحقيق أهدافهم.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer هي الطريقة الأرخص والأسرع والأسهل لاكتشاف ما يحدث بالفعل عبر الإنترنت.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
يقدم TinyLetter تجربة كتابة نظيفة ومباشرة للأشخاص الذين لا يبحثون عن تقارير أو ميزات متقدمة للشركات.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
سوق الأسماء التجارية الأصلي الذي يضم أكثر من 100000 اسم تجاري برعاية الخبراء للاختيار من بينها. احصل على .com المطابق والشعار، بالإضافة إلى نصائح مجانية بشأن العلامة التجارية من فريقنا.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube is a robust, elegant & agile business analytics and KPI data visualization software built with an AI brain . We all know you can’t run or SCALE your business efficiently without keeping a close eye on your KPI’s. But digging through your CRM and pouring through spreadsheets is a painstaking...
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink هو أداة اختصار عناوين URL الأكثر ذكاءً في العالم. أنشئ روابط توجه المستخدمين ديناميكيًا إلى وجهات مختلفة استنادًا إلى أجهزتهم وأنظمة التشغيل والبلدان وحتى تاريخ النقر.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady هو النظام الأساسي للمسوقين الذين يتطلعون إلى توسيع نطاق حملات الاتصال الخاصة بهم. سوق الدفع لكل مكالمة، وأتمتة العميل المتوقع للمكالمة، والتوزيع الديناميكي للمكالمات
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
إدارة المدونات عبارة عن منصة تسمح للناشرين والمدونين وأصحاب مواقع الويب بكسب المال عن طريق نشر المحتوى. إنها منصة جديرة بالثقة وذات مصداقية تسمح لك ببيع منشورات الضيوف والمحتوى المدعوم بطريقة مشروعة. يمكن لأصحاب مواقع الويب إضافة مواقعهم الإلكترونية إلى النظام الأساسي والحصول على أموال مقابل نشر الم...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
تعد Approved Social منصة رائدة مصممة لإحداث ثورة في طريقة تطوير حملات التسويق الرقمي والموافقة عليها وإطلاقها. يعد Approved Social في جوهره محركًا تعاونيًا للتعليقات والموافقات يعمل على تمكين فرق التسويق والوكالات والعلامات التجارية من تبسيط عمليات الموافقة الإبداعية الخاصة بهم وتقليل أوقات التسليم ...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind هي إحدى الشركات الرائدة في توفير الأدوات المجانية القابلة للتخصيص بالكامل والتشفير والتي يمكن دمجها في أي موقع ويب - في دقائق! تشمل بعض الأدوات الذكية الأكثر شيوعًا ما يلي: أداة RSS Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget Google Calendar Widget والقائمة تطول. ما هو أكثر من ذلك؟ يمكنك ...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
تعتمد أداة مدقق البريد الإلكتروني على SMTP، مما يوفر أعلى دقة ومعلومات إضافية مفيدة للتحقق من صحة/التحقق من جميع عناوين البريد الإلكتروني. الرجاء إدخال عنوان بريد إلكتروني والنقر فوق "تحقق" لمعرفة كيفية عمل أداة مدقق البريد الإلكتروني بالضبط. اختبر ما يصل إلى 10 عناوين بريد إلكتروني يوميًا مجانًا.
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
في MarketMate AI، تتمثل مهمتنا في مواءمة المبيعات والتسويق لتضخيم الإبداع وزيادة الإيرادات. نحن ملتزمون بجعل الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي أكثر سهولة في الاستخدام لسير عمل التسويق الحقيقي. باعتبارها منصة تسويق بديهية للأعمال بين الشركات مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، تركز MarketMate على تحديد السوق المستهدفة...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi هي أداة لأتمتة التسويق متعددة القنوات تضم أكثر من 700000 مستخدم حول العالم، وتسمح لأي شركة (من Micro Blogger إلى شركة عملاقة متعددة الجنسيات) بإدارة دورة مبيعاتها بالكامل، بدءًا من جذب العملاء المحتملين إلى تحويل العملاء وولائهم. باستخدام جدول E-goi، يمكنك إنشاء صفحات مقصودة ونماذج ونوافذ منبث...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink عبارة عن أداة تقصير عناوين URL مصممة لحماية المستخدمين من فقدان حركة المرور والروابط الخارجية التالفة والأرباح الضائعة.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
ركز على الجزء الأساسي من عملك الذي يدر الأموال، واستخدم HeadBidder.net لأعمال إدارة الإعلانات الميكانيكية التي تتم تلقائيًا على النظام الأساسي. تم تصميم النظام الأساسي لإدارة عروض الأسعار للناشرين وفرق الإعلانات المحترفة عبر الإنترنت. يجمع بين الميزات والأدوات الجاهزة للاستخدام: الحاوية وعمليات تكام...
QApop
qapop.com
سيساعدك QApop على الاستفادة من Quora كقناة تسويقية. باستخدام أداة التسويق الخاصة بك، يمكنك: - اكتشاف أفضل الأسئلة على Quora - دع الذكاء الاصطناعي يساعدك على الإجابة على الأسئلة في دقائق - تتبع الأسئلة التي لم تتم الإجابة عليها بمئات المشاهدات Quora هي قناة تسويقية إضافية رائعة سواء كنت تركز على عملي...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
تساعد Nexweave الشركات على زيادة التفاعل والتحويلات من خلال تقديم صور شديدة التخصيص وملفات GIF وصفحات ويب لمقاطع الفيديو التفاعلية عبر رحلة العميل. يثق بنا أكثر من 1500 فريق مبيعات وتسويق فيما يتعلق باحتياجات تخصيص البريد الإلكتروني وWhatsApp والصفحة المقصودة.
Websays
websays.com
Websays هي شركة خدمات برمجية تركز على البحث على الويب ومعالجة اللغات الطبيعية والتعلم الآلي. من خلال فريق مختلط من المطورين ومحللي البيانات، فإننا نلبي احتياجات عملائنا من ذكاء البيانات للتعامل مع كميات كبيرة من البيانات غير المنظمة. نقوم بتصنيف هذه البيانات حسب المواضيع، ونحلل مؤشرات مثل المشاعر ون...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal - أتمتة مراجعات العملاء عبر الإنترنت بشكل كامل. استيراد التقييمات من Google وFacebook والمزيد. طلبات المراجعة التلقائية. الحاجيات شهادة جميلة.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso هو محلل مواقع مجاني. يوفر تقارير مجانية لآلاف المواقع. بالنسبة لكل موقع ويب في قاعدة بياناتنا الشاملة، يمكنك الاطلاع على تحليل تفصيلي، بما في ذلك إحصاءات حركة المرور والأرباح الشهرية ومعلومات المشاركة على Facebook وموقع خادم الويب وتقديرات قيمة موقع الويب.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
نحن، كبشر، مجبرون على الثقة بمشاعرنا! بغض النظر عن مقدار التحول التكنولوجي، ما زلنا بحاجة إلى التحقق من الصحة للتأكد. يساعدك WiserNotify في الحصول على هذا التحقق من الصحة. يساعدك على التواصل مع عملائك لزيادة الثقة والمبيعات. من خلال إشعارات الدليل الاجتماعي التفاعلية وعناصر واجهة المستخدم الملحة، نق...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView هو برنامج لتحليلات الويب يقوم بمطابقة عناوين IP الخاصة بالشركات التي تزور موقع الويب الخاص بك مع قاعدة البيانات الخاصة بنا لإخبارك بأسماء تلك الشركات والمزيد.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow عبارة عن مجموعة محادثة متعددة القنوات مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لمشاركة العملاء. تعمل منصة SleekFlow الشاملة على إنشاء رحلات سلسة ومخصصة للعملاء عبر قنوات المراسلة التي يلجأ إليها الجميع، بما في ذلك WhatsApp وInstagram والدردشة المباشرة والمزيد. إن SleekFlow مكرس لتشكيل مستقبل الاتصالات من ...