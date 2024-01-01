بدائل - Collaborator.pro
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly هي منصة لسرد القصص تساعد المؤسسات على نشر قصصها وتوزيعها وامتلاكها بهدف جذب المعجبين.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
استخدم Muck Rack للعثور على الصحفيين، والضغط من أجل قصتك، ومراقبة الأخبار والإبلاغ عن تأثير العلاقات العامة الخاصة بك. يمكن للصحفيين بناء ملفاتهم وتسريع حياتهم المهنية.
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
ما هو ويزيكي؟ Wizikey هو برنامج لمراقبة الوسائط والعلاقات العامة. فهو يساعد الشركات في مراقبة الوسائط عبر الوسائط المختلفة جنبًا إلى جنب مع الاتجاهات والرؤى حول الذكاء التنافسي وتوزيع البيانات الصحفية في جميع أنحاء العالم. كما أنه يساعد محترفي العلاقات العامة في العثور على المجموعة المناسبة من المرا...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
تعمل Propel PRM على إعادة تصور الوسائط المكتسبة باستخدام تقنية إدارة العلاقات العامة الخاصة بها. تتيح منصة PRM لمحترفي التسويق والاتصالات اكتشاف الوسائط المناسبة لعرض قصصهم، وإدارة العلاقات والحملات الإعلامية، ومراقبة التغطية ومشاركة صوت علامتهم التجارية، وقياس تأثير الأعمال بسهولة من الجهود الإعلام...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
اكتشف تأثير العلاقات العامة عبر الإنترنت! راقب ما يقال عن علامتك التجارية، وأنشئ قصتك، وحدد جمهورك وأشركه وقم بتحليل النتائج.