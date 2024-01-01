بدائل - Collaborator.pro

WebCatalog

Prezly

Prezly

prezly.com

Prezly هي منصة لسرد القصص تساعد المؤسسات على نشر قصصها وتوزيعها وامتلاكها بهدف جذب المعجبين.

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

استخدم Muck Rack للعثور على الصحفيين، والضغط من أجل قصتك، ومراقبة الأخبار والإبلاغ عن تأثير العلاقات العامة الخاصة بك. يمكن للصحفيين بناء ملفاتهم وتسريع حياتهم المهنية.

Wiztrust

Wiztrust

wiztrust.com

The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...

PR.co

PR.co

pr.co

pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...

Wizikey

Wizikey

wizikey.com

ما هو ويزيكي؟ Wizikey هو برنامج لمراقبة الوسائط والعلاقات العامة. فهو يساعد الشركات في مراقبة الوسائط عبر الوسائط المختلفة جنبًا إلى جنب مع الاتجاهات والرؤى حول الذكاء التنافسي وتوزيع البيانات الصحفية في جميع أنحاء العالم. كما أنه يساعد محترفي العلاقات العامة في العثور على المجموعة المناسبة من المرا...

Propel PRM

Propel PRM

propelmypr.com

تعمل Propel PRM على إعادة تصور الوسائط المكتسبة باستخدام تقنية إدارة العلاقات العامة الخاصة بها. تتيح منصة PRM لمحترفي التسويق والاتصالات اكتشاف الوسائط المناسبة لعرض قصصهم، وإدارة العلاقات والحملات الإعلامية، ومراقبة التغطية ومشاركة صوت علامتهم التجارية، وقياس تأثير الأعمال بسهولة من الجهود الإعلام...

Prowly

Prowly

prowly.com

Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...

Onclusive

Onclusive

onclusive.com

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...

Mynewdesk

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

اكتشف تأثير العلاقات العامة عبر الإنترنت! راقب ما يقال عن علامتك التجارية، وأنشئ قصتك، وحدد جمهورك وأشركه وقم بتحليل النتائج.

