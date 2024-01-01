الفئات

الإنتاجية - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية - اليونان

ChatGPT

chat.openai.com

Gmail

google.com

Google Drive

google.com

Google Calendar

workspace.google.com

Google Keep

google.com

Google Docs

google.com

Microsoft Word Online

microsoft.com

Outlook

microsoft.com

DeepL Translator

deepl.com

Google Contacts

contacts.google.com

Google Sheets

google.com

Yahoo Mail

mail.yahoo.com

Google Tasks

tasks.google.com

iCloud

icloud.com

Overleaf

overleaf.com

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Microsoft 365

microsoft365.com

Microsoft Copilot

copilot.microsoft.com

IFTTT

ifttt.com

Dropbox

dropbox.com

Microsoft Excel Online

microsoft.com

Jira

atlassian.com

Proton Mail

proton.me

Microsoft OneDrive

onedrive.com

Notion

notion.so

Roundcube

roundcube.net

Google Slides

google.com

Zoho Mail

zoho.com

WeTransfer

wetransfer.com

Samsung Cloud

samsungcloud.com

Pomofocus

pomofocus.io

Microsoft PowerPoint Online

microsoft.com

iCloud Photos

icloud.com

Outlook Calendar

outlook.live.com

iCloud Pages

icloud.com

iCloud Notes

icloud.com

Trello

trello.com

Dashlane

dashlane.com

Idenati

idenati.com

TeraBox

terabox.com

Microsoft Planner

tasks.office.com

Disroot Mail

disroot.org

Coda

coda.io

TeamViewer Web

teamviewer.com

Microsoft Whiteboard

whiteboard.microsoft.com

MEGA

mega.io

iCloud Mail

icloud.com

Grammarly

grammarly.com

Microsoft OneNote

onenote.com

mymind

mymind.com

eWeLink

web.ewelink.cc

Microsoft Loop

loop.microsoft.com

Research Rabbit

researchrabbit.ai

Milanote

milanote.com

QuillBot

quillbot.com

Microsoft Power Automate

microsoft.com

iCloud Drive

icloud.com

TasksBoard

tasksboard.com

Bing Chat

bing.com

