التعليم - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية - أوزبكستان
إرسال تطبيق جديد
Udemy
udemy.com
Duolingo
duolingo.com
Coursera
coursera.org
Canvas Student
instructure.com
Khan Academy
khanacademy.org
Hack The Box
hackthebox.com
edX
edx.org
TED
ted.com
TryHackMe
tryhackme.com
PrepLadder
prepladder.com
Google Classroom
edu.google.com
Tandem
tandem.net
Sololearn
sololearn.com
Programming Hub
programminghub.io
LearnPython.org
learnpython.org
Mimo
mimo.org
MARROW
marrow.com
Bayyinah TV
bayyinahtv.com
W3Schools
w3schools.com
Keybr
keybr.com
Desmos Calculator
desmos.com
Quizlet
quizlet.com
Kundalik
kundalik.com
Typing.com
typing.com
Common App
commonapp.org
Small Talk 2
smalltalk2.me
ELSA Speech Analyzer
speechanalyzer.elsaspeak.com
Satchel One
teamsatchel.com
Blinkist
blinkist.com
Physics Wallah
physicswallah.live
DuoCards
duocards.com
USMLE Rx
usmle-rx.com
freeCodeCamp
freecodecamp.org
BBC Learning English
bbc.co.uk
Skillshare
skillshare.com
Busuu
busuu.com
Osmosis
osmosis.org
MP3Quran
mp3quran.net
MIT OpenCourseWare
ocw.mit.edu
Leetcode
leetcode.com
Speakable
speakableapp.com
The Real World
jointherealworld.com
Yoodli
app.yoodli.ai
Lingoda
lingoda.com
Unacademy
unacademy.com
Rosetta Stone
rosettastone.com
Ratatype
ratatype.com
My Study Life
mystudylife.com
LingQ
lingq.com
Google Scholar
google.com
GeeksforGeeks
geeksforgeeks.org
Cambly
cambly.com
Brainscape
brainscape.com
JW Library
jw.org
Skool
skool.com
Lumosity
lumosity.com
Study Together
studytogether.com
Brainly
brainly.com
4English
4englishapp.com