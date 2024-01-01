بدائل - AI2sql
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: تحسين نماذج اللغة للحوار. لقد قمنا بتدريب نموذج يسمى ChatGPT والذي يتفاعل بطريقة المحادثة. يتيح تنسيق الحوار لـ ChatGPT الإجابة على أسئلة المتابعة، والاعتراف بأخطائه، وتحدي المقدمات غير الصحيحة، ورفض الطلبات غير المناسبة. ChatGPT هو نموذج شقيق لـ InstructGPT، والذي تم تدريبه على اتباع التعل...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
يمكنك استخدام Bard للمساعدة في دفع أفكارك إلى الأمام. مع القليل من المساعدة من Bard، يمكنك القيام بأشياء مثل: - تبادل الأفكار، أو وضع خطة، أو إيجاد طرق مختلفة لإنجاز الأمور - احصل على ملخص سريع وسهل الفهم للموضوعات الأكثر تعقيدًا - قم بإنشاء المسودات الأولى للمخططات ورسائل البريد الإلكتروني ومشاركا...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it هي شركة ناشئة مقرها سان فرانسيسكو وهي عبارة عن بيئة تطوير متكاملة (IDE) عبر الإنترنت. يأتي اسمها من الاختصار REPL، والذي يعني "حلقة القراءة والتقييم والطباعة". تم إنشاء الخدمة من قبل المبرمج الأردني أمجد مسعد والمصممة الأردنية هيا عودة في عام 2016. وتتيح Repl.it للمستخدمين كتابة التعليمات ال...
Claude
claude.ai
يعد Claude مساعد الذكاء الاصطناعي من الجيل التالي لمهامك، بغض النظر عن حجمها.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI عبارة عن ماجستير في البرمجة (LLM) للبرمجة مصمم لتحويل الطريقة التي نبني بها البرامج. من خلال بناء BLACKBOX.AI، هدفنا هو: تسريع وتيرة الابتكار داخل الشركات من خلال جعل المهندسين أسرع 10 مرات في بناء المنتجات وإصدارها تسريع نمو مهندسي البرمجيات حول العالم وزيادة عدد المهندسين بمقدار 10 أ...
Build AI
buildai.space
قم ببناء الذكاء الاصطناعي في عملك. في دقائق. أنشئ تطبيقات الويب الخاصة بك والمدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي والمصممة خصيصًا لشركتك. لا المهارات التقنية المطلوبة.
Krater AI
krater.ai
انتقل بمشاريعك إلى المستوى التالي مع Krater AI. يفتح تطبيق SuperApp الشامل الخاص بنا قوة تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي، مما يتيح كل شيء بدءًا من إنشاء المحتوى وحتى إمكانات تحويل النص إلى كلام. مع Krater، ستتمكن من الوصول إلى إمكانيات لا حدود لها والابتكار الحقيقي. استمتع بوظائف لا مثيل لها وسهولة الاستخدام...
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
مرشد كود الذكاء الاصطناعي. ابدأ البرمجة بشكل أكثر ذكاءً اليوم باستخدام أداة الشرح المثالية. يعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحسين التعليمات البرمجية وإعادة هيكلتها ومراجعتها!
Autocode
autocode.com
إشعارات المستخدم الجديد. تنبيهات الشراء. الوظائف المجدولة. روبوتات المجتمع. استعلامات SQL. الأدوات الداخلية. قم بإنشاء ما تريد باستخدام JavaScript وAPIs.
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
هل تتطلع لكسب المال باستخدام Chat GPT؟ لا تنظر إلى أبعد من AI Writer – الأداة المثالية لإنشاء محتوى جذاب وعالي الجودة في ثوانٍ. بفضل خوارزميات الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة والواجهة سهلة الاستخدام، يمكنك إنشاء منشورات مدونة ومقالات وغير ذلك الكثير بسهولة. ومن خلال برنامجنا التابع المدمج، يمكنك كسب الما...
Refraction
refraction.dev
كود إعادة البناء، وإنشاء الوثائق، وإنشاء اختبارات الوحدة، والمزيد. ما عليك سوى لصق مجموعة من التعليمات البرمجية، واختيار اللغة أو الإطار الخاص بك، ثم الضغط على "إنشاء" لمشاهدة السحر.
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
يمكنك الفهم والإصلاح والتشغيل الآلي عبر قاعدة التعليمات البرمجية الخاصة بك باستخدام النظام الأساسي لذكاء التعليمات البرمجية الخاص بـ Sourcegraph.
AskCodi
askcodi.com
مساعد ترميز الذكاء الاصطناعي. إقران مبرمج لاحتياجات المطورين.
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
مع DeftGPT يمكنك: * تبسيط كتابة المحتوى الخاص بك: يتيح لك DeftGPT طرح الأسئلة والحصول على إجابات فورية وإجراء محادثات تفاعلية مع الذكاء الاصطناعي. سيكون لديك إمكانية الوصول الفوري إلى GPT-4، وgpt-3.5-turbo، وClaude من Anthropic، ومجموعة متنوعة من الروبوتات الأخرى. * إدارة الفريق: يعمل DeftGPT على ...
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
CodeMate AI
codemate.ai
CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Bito
bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
تعمل Tune AI على تعزيز اعتماد GenAI في المؤسسات. نحن مدعومون من قبل Accel وFlipkart Ventures وTogether Fund وSpeciale Invest وTechstars وغيرهم من المستثمرين البارزين TuneChat: تطبيق الدردشة الخاص بنا مدعوم بنماذج مفتوحة المصدر TuneStudio: ملعبنا للمطورين لضبط ونشر LLMs ChainFury: محركنا الفوري مفت...
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
تعرف على iSenseHUB: النظام الأساسي المدعم بالذكاء الاصطناعي والمصمم لإحداث ثورة في طريقة الإنشاء والتصميم والتحسين. مهمتنا مجهزة بأكثر من 65 أداة متطورة للذكاء الاصطناعي، وتتمثل في تمكين الأفراد والشركات من تبسيط عملياتهم وإنتاج محتوى عالي الجودة بسرعة البرق. فكر في iSenseHUB كمساعدك الشخصي الذي يعم...