بدائل - Abstract
MightyText
mightytext.net
النص من الكمبيوتر. الرسائل القصيرة من الكمبيوتر. آي مسج للأندرويد. الروبوت الرسائل القصيرة من جهاز الكمبيوتر.
HackMD
hackmd.io
أفضل طريقة لكتابة ومشاركة معرفتك في تخفيض السعر.
Zeplin
zeplin.io
مساحة متصلة لفرق المنتج. تصميمات Handoff وأدلة الأنماط ذات المواصفات والأصول ومقتطفات التعليمات البرمجية الدقيقة — تلقائيًا.
Monica
monicahq.com
تتيح لك مونيكا تذكر كل شيء عن أحبائك.
Super
super.so
كل ما تحتاجه لإنشاء مواقع ويب سريعة وعملية باستخدام Notion. النطاقات المخصصة، والموضوعات، والحماية بكلمة مرور، والمزيد - لا يلزم وجود كود برمجي.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
دردشة GPT بديهية لشركتك بأكملها يضمن Team-GPT اعتماد ChatGPT للفرق التي يتراوح عدد أفرادها بين 2 و2000 شخص. قم بتنظيم المعرفة والتعاون وإتقان الذكاء الاصطناعي في مساحة عمل مشتركة واحدة.
Sympli
sympli.io
تسليم التصميم والتنفيذ والتعاون لفرق منتجات الويب والهواتف المحمولة. يعمل Sympli مع Photoshop وAdobe XD وSketch وAndroid Studio وXcode.
Charli AI
charli.ai
هل تؤدي الملفات والمستندات وجداول البيانات غير المنظمة إلى إبطائك؟ ينظم تطبيق Charli المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي حياتك الرقمية لك في دقائق. سجل مجانا اليوم!
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
من الأفكار إلى جداول الأعمال الكاملة. حافظ على تركيزك وإبداعك مع SessionLab. أداة تخطيط الجلسة الأكثر مرونة مع مكتبة تسهيل - جربها الآن!
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io: أسهل طريقة لترك تعليقات على المحتوى الرقمي - Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
ابق متزامنًا أثناء التوزيع! يساعد Additor فريقك على التعاون بشكل غير متزامن دون احتكاك بناءً على المصدر الحي للحقيقة. يمكنك تنظيم أنواع مختلفة من المحتوى ومشاركتها، ومتابعة السياق بوضوح من خلال تتبع التغييرات والإصدارات.
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
تخلص من 38% من الاجتماعات من خلال مقاطع الفيديو السريعة والتذكيرات الذكية. شارك تعليقات واضحة مع التعليقات التوضيحية لتسجيل الشاشة المستندة إلى الوقت.
Ayanza
ayanza.com
جناح التعاون الذكي تتطلب الأوقات الصعبة الابتكار في إنتاجية الفريق اجعل الفريق يتدفق ويحقق الأهداف بسهولة. استرشد بـ Ayanza خلال هذه العملية.
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram أداة اللعب التي تزيد من التحفيز وإنجازات الفريق. حافظ على توجه فريقك نحو الأهداف واحتفل بالأداء الرائع معًا.
Balloon
balloon.app
منصة مدعومة بالأبحاث تفتح الأفكار والتعليقات من خلال القضاء على التفكير الجماعي وتضخيم الأصوات. تقليل وقت الاجتماع بنسبة 70%.
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
يُعد Sprocket 365 امتدادًا لـ SharePoint، ويضم مكتبة من أجزاء الويب المصممة خصيصًا والأدوات الجاهزة للاستخدام. إنه يبسط عملية تطوير أماكن العمل الرقمية، مما يوفر وقت المستخدمين من خلال التخلص من الحاجة إلى البرمجة المعقدة وعمليات التطوير المطولة. تم تصميم Sprocket 365 خصيصًا لـ SharePoint، وهو يعمل ...