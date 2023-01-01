بدائل - 2 Step Reviews
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
منصة العلامة البيضاء الأسرع نموًا لوكالات التسويق الرقمي. إدارة علاقات العملاء، والبريد الإلكتروني، والرسائل النصية القصيرة ثنائية الاتجاه، ومنشئ مسار التحويل، والمزيد!
Podium
podium.com
امنح عملك ميزة غير عادلة من خلال المراجعات والمراسلة والمدفوعات والدردشة عبر الإنترنت والمزيد.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com هو موقع ويب دنماركي لمراجعة العملاء تأسس في الدنمارك عام 2007 ويستضيف مراجعات للشركات في جميع أنحاء العالم. يتم نشر ما يقرب من مليون مراجعة جديدة كل شهر. يقدم الموقع خدمات مجانية للشركات. تعتمد الشركة على المستخدمين والبرامج وفريق الامتثال للإبلاغ عن المراجعات وإزالتها من النظام الأسا...
Kenect
kenect.com
تفاعل مع عملائك أينما كانوا - أرسل رسائل نصية على هواتفهم. ضاعف عملاءك المحتملين، وأنشئ مراجعات عبر الإنترنت، واحصل على المدفوعات، وابدأ محادثات دردشة الفيديو، كل ذلك عبر الرسائل النصية.
Thryv
thryv.com
يمكنك إدارة العملاء في أي وقت وفي أي مكان وعلى أي جهاز باستخدام برامج الأعمال الصغيرة من Thryv: إدارة علاقات العملاء والتسويق عبر الرسائل النصية والبريد الإلكتروني ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والمواقع الإلكترونية والمزيد.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye عبارة عن منصة شاملة لتجربة العملاء. تستخدم أكثر من 60.000 شركة من جميع الأحجام BirdEye يوميًا ليتم العثور عليها عبر الإنترنت من خلال المراجعات، ويتم اختيارها من قبل العملاء من خلال تفاعلات الرسائل النصية، وتكون أفضل شركة باستخدام أدوات الاستطلاع والرؤى.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
استخدم منصة إدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية الخاصة بـ PromoRepublic لإنشاء المحتوى وتخصيصه باستخدام الأدوات المضمنة، وجدولته على صفحات وسائط اجتماعية متعددة، وتشغيل الإعلانات، والحصول على نتائج لأعمالك.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself هي شركة لإدارة السمعة والخصوصية عبر الإنترنت توفر برامج وخدمات، بما في ذلك: نتائج Google السلبية، والعلامات التجارية الشخصية، وحماية المعلومات الخاصة، وفحص الويب المظلم، والمزيد.
Debutify
debutify.com
احصل على المزيد من التقييمات في وقت أقل، وبجهد أقل. يعمل Debutify Reviews على تبسيط طلب مراجعات العملاء وجمعها وإدارتها، حتى تتمكن من الحصول على المزيد منها بشكل أسرع.
G2
g2.com
قارن بين أفضل برامج وخدمات الأعمال بناءً على تقييمات المستخدمين والبيانات الاجتماعية. مراجعات لبرامج CRM وERP وHR وCAD وPDM وبرامج التسويق.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
قم بتعزيز علامتك التجارية باستخدام منصة التسويق رقم 1 للشركات الصغيرة.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
النظام الأساسي الشامل لنجاح البحث المحلي · تسلق التصنيفات وطوّر سمعتك وتميز في البحث المحلي باستخدام BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
يعمل AppTweak على تعزيز نمو التطبيقات والألعاب الأكثر شهرة في العالم من خلال توفير رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ في واجهة بسيطة. → جربنا مجانًا!
Text Request
textrequest.com
إشعال مشاركة العملاء منصة مراسلة الأعمال التي تتيح لك إرسال رسالة نصية من رقم هاتف مكتبك مباشرة على جهاز الكمبيوتر الخاص بك، حتى تتمكن من الحصول على رد فعلي.
Yext
yext.com
Yext هي شركة تكنولوجيا في مدينة نيويورك تعمل في مجال إدارة العلامات التجارية عبر الإنترنت. ويقدم تحديثات للعلامة التجارية باستخدام شبكته السحابية من التطبيقات ومحركات البحث والمرافق الأخرى. تأسست الشركة في عام 2006 على يد هوارد ليرمان وبريان ديستيلبرجر وبرنت ميتز. أظهرت الأرقام الأخيرة أن القيمة الس...
Broadly
broadly.com
يساعدك برنامج السمعة عبر الإنترنت وتجربة العملاء على إنشاء إستراتيجية التسويق عبر الإنترنت حتى تتمكن من جذب إحالات العملاء والعملاء المتوقعين والمراجعات والإيرادات.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
أسهل طريقة لبيع الحلول الرقمية تحت علامتك التجارية الخاصة. Vendasta عبارة عن منصة ذات علامة بيضاء للشركات التي تقدم حلولًا رقمية للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ # 1 إدارة مراجعة التطبيقات وأداة ASO. قم بتحليل التعليقات وإدارة التقييمات والرد على المراجعات وزيادة التنزيلات العضوية لـ App Store وGoogle Play وAmazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
أسهل طريقة للحصول على المزيد من التقييمات وبناء سمعتك. أنشئ ضجة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وقم بتحسين مُحسنات محركات البحث (SEO) لديك واكسب المزيد من المبيعات.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
أفضل منصة UGC لجمع التقييمات والقصص وموجزات الوسائط الاجتماعية والصور وتضمينها في أي موقع ويب. تلقائيا!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo عبارة عن منصة تسويق للتجارة الإلكترونية تقدم الحلول الأكثر تقدمًا لمراجعات العملاء والتسويق المرئي والولاء والإحالات والتسويق عبر الرسائل النصية القصيرة. اكتشف المزيد حول كيف يمكن لعلامتك التجارية أن تقود النمو مع Yotpo هنا.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby عبارة عن منصة اتصالات حديثة ومتكاملة ومؤتمتة مع نظام إدارة الوجهات السياحية (DMS) تسهل التواصل مع العملاء وتحويلهم. ادفع أداء خدمة وكالتك إلى المسار السريع.
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko عبارة عن 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ منصة سهلة الاستخدام لإدارة السمعة تمكن المسوقين وأصحاب الأعمال من توفير الوقت من خلال الأتمتة. تشمل المنتجات ✅ إدارة المراجعة، ✅ وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ✅ PowerListings والمزيد. اشترك في رانكو اليوم! 😇 😇 😇 😇
Appbot
appbot.co
أدوات مراجعة وتقييمات التطبيقات لتحسين تجربة العملاء بالكامل. منصة للشركات التي تأخذ التقييمات والتقييمات على محمل الجد. يوفر Appbot مراجعة وتقييمات عالمية المستوى، بالإضافة إلى الردود والتحليلات.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers هي شركة برمجيات مراجعة العملاء حائزة على جوائز. احصل على المزيد من التقييمات. الرد على العملاء. ابحث عن رؤى حول تجربة العملاء.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial هو حل لإدارة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي للشركات ذات المواقع والملفات الشخصية المتعددة. قم بإدارة جميع عمليات النشر والإعلان والمشاركة والمراجعات وإعداد التقارير من منصة مركزية واحدة توفر MavSocial قدرة فريدة للشركات متعددة المواقع على إنشاء إعلانات Facebook مستهدفة جغرافيًا بسرعة وسهولة. يدعم...
SpotOn
spoton.com
تم تصميم أنظمة نقاط البيع وبرامج معالجة الدفع الخاصة بـ SpotOn للعمل بالطريقة التي تعمل بها. ويتم دعمك على مدار 24/7/365 من قبل الأشخاص الذين يهتمون حقًا.
Mobal
mobal.io
قم بإدارة جميع قوائم أعمالك من مكان واحد، دون عناء. نحن نجعل إدارة قوائم أعمالك ممتعة وسريعة وممتعة.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource هي الشركة الرائدة في مجال تتبع المكالمات وإدارة العملاء المحتملين وحلول تحليل الأعمال. قم بزيادة أموالك التسويقية إلى الحد الأقصى واحصل على نتائج محسوبة.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
يوفر Chatmeter للعلامات التجارية متعددة المواقع الرؤى والأدوات المحلية التي تحتاجها لمراقبة تجربة العملاء وتحليلها وتحسينها على نطاق واسع.
Wooflo Pro
wooflo.pro
Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.
Trustmetrics
trustmetrics.io
Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof
ReviewGain
reviewgain.io
ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.
Podstatus
podstatus.com
Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.
Pluspoint
pluspoint.io
Pluspoint helps multi-location businesses and franchises to boost their local SEO to attract more organic traffic by providing automation solution for managing customer reviews. With its help, businesses can collect customer feedback through various channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, and QR co...
Infuse Reviews
infusereviews.com
Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...
Fera
fera.ai
Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.
Famepilot
famepilot.com
Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...
Amazeful
amazeful.com
Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...
SureCritic
surecritic.com
SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.
Riivu
riivu.io
Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.
Review Tool
reviewtool.com
Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.
ReviewRev
reviewrev.com
Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.
Ratingful
ratingful.com
Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...