Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to one of its plans, with the highest allowing up to 1,000 people concurrently, with no time restriction.During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a major increase in the use of Zoom and similar products for remote work, distance education, and online social relations.

Website: zoom.us

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zoom Web. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.