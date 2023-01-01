Zing TV is an on-demand HD video viewing application with thousands of Korean movies, Chinese movies, Hong Kong movies, TV shows, animated movies (anime), funny and attractive. Zing TV brings you a rich, HD quality video store and updates with many new movies, suitable for the needs of all ages.

Website: tv.zing.vn

