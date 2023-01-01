Zimbra
mail.zimbra.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Zimbra app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Zimbra provides open source server and client software for messaging and collaboration. To find out more visit https://www.zimbra.com.
Website: mail.zimbra.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zimbra. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.