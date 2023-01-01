Zepto
zeptonow.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Zepto app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Zepto is your next-door quick commerce app, delivering online groceries, fruits, vegetables, personal care, electronics & much more to you in just minutes.
Website: zeptonow.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Zepto. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.