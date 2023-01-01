ZenTao
zentao.pm
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the ZenTao app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
ZenTao is an open source project management software, developed by EasyCorp. Its main features are product management, project management, test management, document management, bug tracking, CI management, etc. It is a professional Application Lifecycle Management(ALM) , covering the core process of software development.
Website: zentao.pm
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ZenTao. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.