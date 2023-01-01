WebCatalogWebCatalog
Yummly

Yummly

yummly.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Yummly app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

The smart cooking sidekick that learns what you like and customizes the experience to your personal tastes, nutritional needs, skill level, and more.

Website: yummly.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yummly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

‎NYT Cooking

‎NYT Cooking

cooking.nytimes.com

Tangerine

Tangerine

tangerine.ca

Neverinstall

Neverinstall

neverinstall.com

Roughly

Roughly

playground.roughly.app

zSmart

zSmart

st.zebull.in

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank

icicibank.com

Microsoft Delve

Microsoft Delve

delve.office.com

Match

Match

match.com

Simply Recipes

Simply Recipes

simplyrecipes.com

Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bank

53.com

BasicOps

BasicOps

app.basicops.com

News360

News360

news360.com