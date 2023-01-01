YouTube TV is an American streaming television service that offers live TV, on demand video and cloud-based DVR from more than 85 television networks. It is owned by YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, itself a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. YouTube TV's line-up includes major U.S. networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, FX, AMC, CNN, Fox News, TBS, Discovery, Comedy Central and ESPN. YouTube TV launched on February 28, 2017.

Website: tv.youtube.com

