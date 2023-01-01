WebCatalogWebCatalog
Yougile

Yougile

yougile.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Yougile app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Find the best features designed specially for Agile Project Management in a YouGile tool. Agile-boards, customizable stickers, open chat communication around tasks, sprints management, resources management, charts and statistics.

Website: yougile.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yougile. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

YouTrack

YouTrack

jetbrains.com

Height

Height

height.app

Pivotal Tracker

Pivotal Tracker

pivotaltracker.com

QuickScrum

QuickScrum

quickscrum.com

OpenProject

OpenProject

openproject.org

Instagantt

Instagantt

instagantt.com

iceScrum

iceScrum

icescrum.com

Disroot Project Board

Disroot Project Board

board.disroot.org

Hubstaff Tasks

Hubstaff Tasks

tasks.hubstaff.com

Missive

Missive

mail.missiveapp.com

Hygger

Hygger

accounts.hygger.io

VivifyScrum

VivifyScrum

app.vivifyscrum.com