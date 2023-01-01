Yahoo! Mail is an email service launched on October 8, 1997 by the American company Yahoo!, now a subsidiary of Verizon. It offers four different email plans: three for personal use (Basic, Plus, and Ad Free) and another for businesses. As of January 2020, Yahoo! Mail had 225 million users.Users are able to access and manage their mailboxes using webmail interface, accessible using a standard web browser. Some accounts also supported the use of standard mail protocols (POP3 and SMTP). Since 2015, users can also connect non-Yahoo e-mail accounts to the webmail client.For many years, users were able to open accounts using either ''@yahoo.com'' or "@ymail.com", or a national domain (''@yahoo.fr'' in France, ''@yahoo.co.uk'' in the United Kingdom,''@yahoo.it'' in Italy, etc.). Currently, Yahoo! only allows users to register ''@yahoo.com'' accounts.

Website: mail.yahoo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yahoo Mail. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.