Autopilot for Anesthesia Charts Anesthesia charting software that combines the control of a paper record with the efficiency of automation. Anesthesia providers are led to believe that they have to choose between automatic vitals capture and control of the data on their records. They are led to believe that anesthesia software is more like a cop than a sidekick. They are led to believe that software has to be hard to learn. Xchart aims to change all that.

Website: xchart.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Xchart.com. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.