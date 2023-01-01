Wynk Music is a music streaming & downloading app, for every mood! From Rahman to Rihanna, it has over 2.8 million songs spanning Indian and International music. Stream & download songs on Wynk Music app & discover music from its huge library covering a host of genres including Bollywood, Pop, Rock, Bhangra, Devotional, Bhajans, Happy, Sad, Romantic, Party, Chill, Love & Old retro. Also, get access to music in Regional languages such as Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & all other South Indian languages. In summary, we have music for all tastes! Enjoy unlimited music from our huge variety of playlists curated especially for you or create your own playlist. For those who like to just sit back and relax while listening to music, we've got Radio stations to choose from. Make your callers groove with Airtel Hellotunes! Say goodbye to the old school 'Ring-Ring' & set your favourite songs as your Hellotune on Wynk absolutely FREE!

Website: wynk.in

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Wynk Music. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.