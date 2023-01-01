Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Wiktionary app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Website: wiktionary.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Wiktionary. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Wikidata
wikidata.org
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Cambridge Dictionary
dictionary.cambridge.org
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Phrases.com
phrases.com
Definitions.net
definitions.net
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Rabbitique
rabbitique.com
Wikispecies
species.wikimedia.org
Wikiquote
wikiquote.org
Doucards
app.duocards.com