Width
width.app
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Width app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
All your scattered documents, files and conversations can be easily found in Width. Save your energy and focus on more important things.
Website: width.app
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Width. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.