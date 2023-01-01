WebCatalogWebCatalog
Whoogle

Whoogle

github.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Whoogle app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Get Google search results, but without any ads, javascript, AMP links, cookies, or IP address tracking. Easily deployable in one click as a Docker app, and customizable with a single config file. Quick and simple to implement as a primary search engine replacement on both desktop and mobile.

Website: github.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Whoogle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Google Ads

Google Ads

ads.google.com

Revealbot

Revealbot

revealbot.com

Mojeek

Mojeek

mojeek.com

Google Collections

Google Collections

google.com

Surfshark Search

Surfshark Search

search.surfshark.com

Disroot Search

Disroot Search

search.disroot.org

Google My Ad Center

Google My Ad Center

myadcenter.google.com

tinq.ai

tinq.ai

tinq.ai

Google Programmable Search Engine

Google Programmable Search Engine

programmablesearchengine.google.com

Whoer

Whoer

whoer.net

CENTPAGE

CENTPAGE

centpage.com

Portals.co

Portals.co

portals.co