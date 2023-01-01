Whatfix is a SaaS based platform which provides in-app guidance and performance support for web applications and software products. Whatfix helps companies to create interactive walkthroughs that appear within web applications. Whatfix has offices in San Jose, California and Bengaluru, India.

Website: whatfix.com

