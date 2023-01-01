WeekToDo
app.weektodo.me
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the WeekToDo app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The Free Minimalist Weekly Planner App Focused on Privacy. The key is not to prioritize what’s on your schedule, but to schedule your priorities.
Website: weektodo.me
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to WeekToDo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.