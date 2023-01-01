WebCatalogWebCatalog
WeChat (Chinese: 微信; pinyin: Wēixìn (listen); lit.: 'micro-message') is a Chinese multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app developed by Tencent. First released in 2011, it became the world's largest standalone mobile app in 2018, with over 1 billion monthly active users. WeChat has been described as China's "app for everything" and a "super app" because of its wide range of functions.User activity on WeChat is analyzed, tracked and shared with Chinese authorities upon request as part of the mass surveillance network in China. WeChat censors politically sensitive topics in China. Data transmitted by accounts registered outside of China is surveilled, analyzed and used to build up censorship algorithms in China. In response to a border dispute between India and China, WeChat was banned in India in June 2020. On August 6, 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning U.S. "transactions" with WeChat in 45 days.

Website: web.wechat.com

