WebBookingPro
app.webbookingpro.com
Channel Manager and Booking Engine with AI. PMS, Channel Manager, Booking Engine, Metasearch hub, Revenue Manager (dynamic prices with AI calculation), mini CRM, Task Manager, Virtual Concierge! A cloud-based, all-in-one integrated platform for managing hotels, hostels, apartments (holiday homes) to grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver memorable guest experiences.
Website: webbookingpro.com
