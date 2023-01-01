WebBites
webbites.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the WebBites app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
All your websites, in one place. WebBites is the best tool to keep all your favourite websites, tools and articles in one place. Join the open beta for free.
Website: webbites.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to WebBites. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.