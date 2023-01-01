Web of Science
webofscience.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Web of Science app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
The Web of Science is a paid-access platform that provides access to multiple databases that provide reference and citation data from academic journals, conference proceedings, and other documents in various academic disciplines. It was originally produced by the Institute for Scientific Information.
Website: webofscience.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Web of Science. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.