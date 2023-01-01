Waze (Hebrew: ווייז‎, ; formerly FreeMap Israel) is a GPS navigation software app owned by Google. It works on smartphones and tablet computers that have GPS support. It provides turn-by-turn navigation information and user-submitted travel times and route details, while downloading location-dependent information over a mobile telephone network. Waze describes its app as a community-driven GPS navigation app, which is free to download and use. The Israeli company Waze Mobile developed the Waze software. Ehud Shabtai, Amir Shinar and Uri Levine founded the company. Two Israeli venture capital firms, Magma and Vertex Ventures Israel, and an early-stage American venture capital firm, Bluerun Ventures, provided funding. Waze Mobile was acquired by Google in June 2013. The app generates revenue from hyperlocal advertising to an estimated 130 million monthly users.

Website: waze.com

