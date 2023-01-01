VOA አማርኛ
amharic.voanews.com
VOA Amharic provides news and information to Ethiopia. Amharic is the official language of Ethiopia, which has an estimated population of 85 million. According to recent surveys, VOA Amharic attracts about one-fifth of the adult population. This is one of the largest audiences proportionally of any service at VOA. VOA Amharic, in addition to 30 minutes of the day's news, highlights and other timely reporting, broadcasts another half-hour of weekly programs.
