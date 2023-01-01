Vidyo, Inc., founded as Layered Media, now part of Enghouse systems provides software-based collaboration technology and product-based visual communication products. The company's VidyoConferencing products are the first in the videoconferencing industry to take advantage of the H.264 standard for video compression, Scalable Video Coding (SVC).The firm's implementation of this technology enables video communication across general purpose IP networks.

Website: cloud.vidyo.com

