Verb, a tool for all authors. AI-enhanced, story-centred. Obsessively writer-led. Like the best editors, Verb helps you plan, write and critique your work. Use it to get your ideas into words – with more pleasure, less pain.

Website: verb.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Verb.ai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.