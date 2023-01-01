UBCI is the index that offers easy understanding of the overall trends in the digital asset market and serves as a benchmark in the market to be used in various ways. The current digital asset market closely resembles the early days of the stock market. As the market becomes more sophisticated, an index that can serve as a reference for the market will definitely be needed. Indexes are very useful tools that have been validated for a long time in the traditional stock market and will be a good interface between the blockchain-based digital asset market and the existing financial market, serving as the first step toward a limitless future.

Website: ubcindex.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to UBCI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.