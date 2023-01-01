UASDVIRTUAL opens its doors to respond to the demands of new times in a historical moment of accelerated development and impact of Information and Communication Technologies in the daily lives of people and towns. Education outlines a new scenario in the teaching-learning process: the digital era, mediated by the computer, arrives to break traditional paradigms and generate a great change in the educational model, and the advent of new communication possibilities allows us to provide the opportunity to spread knowledge through Distance Education. The Primacy of America, in keeping with the times, and with the intention of reducing the gap that distances the vast majority from the benefit of culture, inserts into its curricular offering the different distance modalities to offer more and better opportunities to students. students who, for reasons of time, work, distance, or family, are unable to systematically pursue a university degree. The UASD Virtual Campus offers all its users a tool for communication, collaboration and transmission of knowledge, which allows them to overcome the space and time barriers of the traditional educational model. This virtual space provides them with a diversity of learning resources and integrates Web 2.0 tools to encourage the recipients of this community to insert themselves into a dynamic environment, taking advantage of ICT in learning management.

Website: soft2.uasd.edu.do

