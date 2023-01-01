TuneIn is an American audio streaming service delivering live news, radio, sports, music, and podcasts to over 60 million monthly active users. As of 2019, TuneIn has more than 75 million monthly active users. TuneIn is operated by company TuneIn Inc which is based in San Francisco, California. The company was founded by Bill Moore in 2002 as RadioTime in Dallas, Texas. Users can listen to radio on the TuneIn website, use a mobile app, smart speaker or another supported device. As of 2016, TuneIn was also available on more than 55 vehicle models. In 2013, the company raised more than $47 million in venture funding from Institutional Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, General Catalyst Partners, and Icon Ventures.

Website: tunein.com

