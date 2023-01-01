Trumpia is an online multi-channel marketing and messaging software provider, offering mobile marketing, email marketing, voice broadcast, instant messaging, and social media marketing tools for businesses, non-profit organizations, and various types of membership organizations.Trumpia was ranked 46th in Software Companies, 33rd in the Los Angeles Metro Area, 80th in Top 100 California Companies, and 515th overall for the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing companies in 2012.In 2011, Website Magazine named Trumpia in the Top 3 position for the "Top 50 Movers and Shakers in Mobile Services."Trumpia.com is headquartered in Anaheim, California, and is owned and operated by DoCircle, Inc., a California-based corporation.

Website: platform.trumpia.com

