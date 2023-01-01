天猫超市-理想生活上天猫 Tmall Supermarket (chaoshi.tmall.com) is an online supermarket created by Alibaba Group. Tmall Supermarket provides all the necessities of imported food, food and beverage, grain and oil non-staple food, beauty care, household items, household cleaning, maternal and child supplies, etc. for the majority of online shopping consumers, and the quality of the products is 100% guaranteed.

