WebCatalogWebCatalog
Tinder

Tinder

tinder.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Tinder app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Tinder is a geosocial networking and online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other profiles based on their photos, a small bio, and common interests. Once two users have "matched", they can exchange messages.Tinder launched in 2012 within startup incubator Hatch Labs as a joint venture between IAC and mobile app development firm Xtreme Labs. By 2014, Tinder was registering about one billion "swipes" per day. Tinder originally required access to a Facebook account to use the app, but it began allowing users to register with just a telephone number in August 2019. It is accessible through a mobile app or a web browser for computers. Tinder operates on a freemium business model.

Website: tinder.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tinder. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Genius

Genius

genius.com

Waze

Waze

waze.com

Going Merry

Going Merry

app.goingmerry.com

Yahoo! JAPAN

Yahoo! JAPAN

Space

GroupMe

GroupMe

web.groupme.com

Yammer

Yammer

web.yammer.com

CNN Business

CNN Business

cnn.com

CallSwitch

CallSwitch

callswitch.net

Glassdoor

Glassdoor

glassdoor.com

CamScanner

CamScanner

camscanner.com

Voxer

Voxer

web.voxer.com

X

X

twitter.com