Tinder is a geosocial networking and online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other profiles based on their photos, a small bio, and common interests. Once two users have "matched", they can exchange messages.Tinder launched in 2012 within startup incubator Hatch Labs as a joint venture between IAC and mobile app development firm Xtreme Labs. By 2014, Tinder was registering about one billion "swipes" per day. Tinder originally required access to a Facebook account to use the app, but it began allowing users to register with just a telephone number in August 2019. It is accessible through a mobile app or a web browser for computers. Tinder operates on a freemium business model.

Website: tinder.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tinder. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.