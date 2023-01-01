Tenjin
tenjin.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Tenjin app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Mobile marketing data for app developers. SKAdNetwork Reporting, Free attribution, Ad Revenue LTV, Cost and ad revenue aggregation, Automation APIs, Internal BI on demand.
Website: tenjin.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tenjin. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.