It provides multiple services such as map browsing, address inquiry, point of interest search, bus transfer, driving navigation, bus route and site inquiry in more than 400 cities across the country. Tencent Maps is a desktop and web mapping service application and technology provided by Tencent, offering satellite imagery, street maps, street view and historical view perspectives, as well as functions such as a route planner for traveling by foot, car, or with public transportation .

Website: map.qq.com

